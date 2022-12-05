Seven minors with Down syndrome between 8 and 10 years of age suffered mistreatment and insults by two teachers of a school of special education in Madrid, Spain. The humiliations were recorded on an audio recorder that was hidden in a teddy bear by the parents of one of the girls.

After noticing a change in her behavior, the little girl’s parents made their daughter carry the stuffed animal to class every day hanging from the zipper of her bag. “You are shit”, “asshole”, “stupid”, “stupid” and “alelaos” are some of the insults that were heard in the recordings.

After putting the audios in the hands of the authorities, the two teachers were summoned to trial. The Prosecutor’s Office requests two years in prison for each one, noting that “there are rational indications of criminality (…) of the commission of a crime against the moral integrity of seven children, his students.”

For his part, The families of the minors ask for a four-year sentence and claim compensation of between 20,000 and 30,000 euros for psychological damage and cognitive deterioration that the children would have suffered.

“At least since the beginning of 2019, both defendants inflicted humiliating and vexatious treatment on minors due to their disability and with the intention of injuring their dignity and violating their moral integrity,” the parents state in their complaint.

According to the review of the audios, made by the media abcother of the insults captured said: “You disgust me”, “I’m going to remove your deafness with a slap”, “I really want to give you a host”, “I want to kill you”.

The Spanish media has identified both teachers as BC (titular) and MR (assistant), who They worked at the Fundación Gil Gayarre educational center, a school in the Spanish capital for children with disabilities..

The psychological reports made to the minors indicate episodes of anxiety, recurring vomiting, constant refusal to go to school, and a “notable worsening” of their abilities as of October 2018, the date on which both women became their teachers.

In addition, reports tell of a little girl who wet the bed again and cried sometimes for no apparent reason. Another child would also have suffered a lack of sphincter control as a result of the mistreatment she suffered at school.

Thanks to stuffed animal with a recorder that the parents put in their daughter’s backpack were able to discover the insults that the little ones suffered: “Leave her, she’s very fat”, “I pushed her out into the yard and made her run around seven times”, “This is worthless”.

