They have succeeded in transforming social media platforms into an arena for education and culture. They are innovators who present knowledge in simple and lovely ways, attracting tens of millions of followers to the worlds of knowledge and inspiration. They are not just content makers, but rather they are pioneers in determining the path of digital culture and knowledge, providing detailed insights and analysis. In-depth in a fun and easy way, and they contribute to creating a positive shift towards using social media platforms as a means of transferring knowledge and enhancing communities’ awareness. These elite knowledge content makers are meeting in Dubai at the “One Billion Followers Summit” organized by the “New Media Academy” on January 10 and 11 at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and hosting more than 3,000 content makers, influencers, and creators from all over the world, to address more than a billion people. Around the world, including three new teacher influencers who have a following of more than 30 million subscribers.

Mahmoud Ismail.. the inquiring researcher

Mahmoud Ismail stands out as a distinguished cultural content maker who never stops asking questions and researching all the topics and issues that come to his mind. Ismail provides diverse content to two million followers in various fields: political, economic, technological, and social, and even in self-management and development. What he works on is… It is more like an answer to his personal questions that concern him, and he believes that access to it will benefit a wide segment of individuals in society.

Dhruv Rathi… 3 billion views

“I like to analyze complex issues in simple words.” This is how the inspiring Indian content creator, Dhruv Rathi, describes the content of his channel. He is one of the most prominent content makers on social media. In his YouTube videos, he addresses scientific, historical, geopolitical, and financial issues, and even current events, and analyzes complex issues in a simplified and unique way, which makes him a special kind of teacher on YouTube, adept at presenting content in a smooth and objective manner. . As of September 2023, Dhruv has more than 20 million subscribers across all his channels, and his video views have exceeded 3.2 billion total views.

Muhannad Al-Syouf: Disability is not an obstacle

He is a young man who has proven that a strong will can achieve the impossible. He stands as an inspiring personality in the world of YouTube. His inspiring story was embodied when he was exposed to a shooting accident that caused him to lose movement in his body, but he did not break, but rather built a base of strength from the pain. He provides unique cognitive content on his channel, “Muhannad Al-Syouf – The Horror.” From the appearance of aliens to a woman predicting the future, and even the world being cut off from the Internet… Muhannad presents facts and curiosities on various topics, and refutes everything that is wrong. Strong communication with the audience is the secret of Muhannad’s success, as he always insists on calling them “brothers” and “sisters,” rejecting the simple term that describes them as “followers.” This strong communication formed part of his positive message in facing challenges, and thanks to him, more than seven million people follow him. And 639 thousand people.

