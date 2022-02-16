Teachers Too many jobs, an unclear job description and the threat of violence – well-being at work has deteriorated further in the education sector, says a trade union survey

About two in three respondents say they feel there are too many jobs too often or quite often, which is eight percentage points more than in 2019.

Well-being at work has continued to deteriorate in the education sector during the corona pandemic, according to a recent Working Conditions Barometer from the Education Trade Union (OAJ).

In the results of the 2021 survey, 60 per cent of respondents say they feel that there are too many jobs too often or quite often, which is eight percentage points more than in 2019.

13 per cent of respondents had been subjected to violence in the workplace. The amount of violence increased by three percentage points compared to two years ago.

On average, 30% of respondents had experienced serious or inappropriate treatment or bullying. The experience of serious and repeated ill-treatment increased by five percentage points from 2019.

In November-December, a total of almost 1,300 teachers, kindergarten teachers, principals and supervisors of early childhood education at the university responded to a survey sent to union members.

The OAJ has conducted a working conditions barometer every two years since 2013.

Of the respondents 69 per cent were very or fairly satisfied with their current job, which is four percentage points less than the previous time. About half of the teachers who responded and 40 percent of the supervisors worked on the weekends.

“The results illustrate the unfortunate change that is taking place in the education, training and research sectors. The job description is unclear, there are a lot of interruptions in the work and, of course, the corona pandemic, which has lasted for almost a couple of years, also poses challenges for doing the work, ”Olli Luukkainen, Chairman of the OAJ, said in the press release.

“The situation is already quite unsustainable for many professionals, which can be seen in the shortage of teachers, especially in early childhood education, vocational teachers and, for example, teachers of mathematics,” Luukkainen added.

Negotiations on the employment and collective bargaining of OAJ members are currently underway.