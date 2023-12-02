Teachers see what election results do to groups 5 and 6: ‘I heard that the Netherlands is a stupid country’

On the morning after the elections, a 6th grade student enters the classroom with a note in her hand. “What does your note say?” asks the teacher. The girl unfolds it: ‘PVV, Geert Wilders’. “Then I can remember who that stupid man is,” she says. The election results come as a bombshell to groups 5 and 6 of this primary school in Utrecht, two teachers describe.
