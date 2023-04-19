Families of students complained about teachers’ refusal to teach their children in classes with the return of the third semester the day before yesterday, on the grounds that the number of students does not allow teaching, while some of them stipulated that the number of students not be less than nine in order for them to explain to them, stressing that this procedure made the committed students blamed for the guilt of others. .

School principals explained that the number of students was very small in classes during the first days with the return of the third semester, in addition to reducing working hours for students and teaching staff during the last days of Ramadan, to observe fasting.

Ahmed Ali, the guardian of his students, said that he was keen to send his children to school with the return of the third semester to benefit from the explanation and remind them of the curricula again until the actual start of the class with the end of the Eid vacation, but he was surprised when his children return from their schools early and tell him that the teachers have refrained from explaining. In classes because the number of students does not allow.

He added, “How can teachers refrain from explaining to students, regardless of their number, especially since with this procedure, students who are committed to the guilt of others who did not attend school were taken.”

Nour Abd al-Rahman, the guardian of a male and female student, explained that her two sons went to their school during the first day of the third semester, but they returned home early, and told her that some teachers had entered the classes and reminded them of some information as reinforcement and told them that the class curricula would start at the beginning of the week. The next day after the Eid holiday, while the administration decided to dismiss them from school early.

Reem Zahiman, a parent, said that she brought her daughter to school on the first day of work, but her daughter came back early and told her that some teachers did not explain in the classroom because there were not enough students, so the school dismissed them early to return to their homes, asking: «How Are those who attended equalized with those who did not attend, especially since it is necessary to give every student the right to teach?

On the other hand, school principals – who declined to be named – explained that the first days of school witnessed the absence of a large number of students because the start of the semester coincided with the end of Ramadan and the Eid holiday. Despite this, school administrations were keen to provide remedial classes for the students who attended.

And they mentioned to «Emirates Today» that it was decided to dismiss the students who attended early, taking into account the conditions of fasting during the last days of Ramadan, provided that full-time returns at the beginning of next week, explaining that some teachers did not enter their classes due to their absence from attendance or special circumstances, but from The right of every student who attends school to be taught and not to be equated with the non-compliant.

• School principals: the number of students was small in the classrooms, in addition to reducing working hours.

irresponsible behaviour

Educational expert, Dr. Maher Hattab, said that teachers’ refusal to teach students who attended classes is irresponsible behavior, especially since the students present and their families suffered the trouble of leaving early to attend school, so it is necessary to obtain all their educational rights.

He added to «Emirates Today», that he directed the teachers in the school he runs to explain in the classes to all students, even if it is one student, because the educational right of the student is indivisible, and it should not be equated with the student who did not attend.

He pointed out that some teachers criticize the students who attended school on such days, which is also an unacceptable behavior, so it is better for them to encourage and praise the student for his commitment and eagerness to receive knowledge, and to distinguish him from others who did not comply.

