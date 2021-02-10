The Government yesterday gave the green light to the autonomous communities to immediately begin vaccination with AstraZeneca vials to essential services workers such as members of the Armed Forces, prison officials, members of the Security Forces, emergency services such as firefighters and Infant and Primary teachers. Of course, as long as these professionals have not reached the age of 55, since last Friday Health vetoed the immunization of people over this age due to the lack of clinical trials of this prophylaxis elaborated with the collaboration of experts from the University of Oxford .

The Public Health Commission, which has been forced to draw up against the clock a modification of the national vaccination strategy due to the impossibility of using the AstraZeneca doses for the next target group – the octogenarians onwards – confirmed yesterday its decision that the 196,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived in Spain over the weekend, and the 1,613,775 vaccines from this laboratory that are going to land this month, are inoculated to “active health and social health professionals and workers” who are not in front line of the fight against Covid.

IN FIGURES 6,170 AstraZeneca vaccine doses have already arrived in the Region. 27,000 teachers opt for immunization in the new group. 9,000 Army and Security Forces personnel in the Region.

The Commission clarified, given the criticism of the autonomies for their lack of specificity, that it understands that they are included in this priority group “groups based on the risk of exposure from work activity.” Among others: physiotherapists, occupational therapists, personnel from pharmacy offices, legal medicine, home help services, centers for minors and day centers or workers from Penitentiary Institutions.

Not sanitary



Parallel to these groups, the department headed by Carolina Darias also authorizes the autonomies to inoculate the British vaccine to a new group, which it names 6, and which includes workers “with an essential function for society.” This group will include members of the Security Forces and Bodies (National Police, Civil Guard, regional police and local police); emergency personnel (“firefighters and others”), and the Armed Forces. Likewise, teachers and staff of Early Childhood education and special educational needs, and Primary and Secondary teachers, will be considered as “essential function”.

The new vaccination strategy includes a good part of the requests and suggestions from the communities, most of which had advocated giving preferences to the groups selected by Health. This is the case of the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, who announced hours before that his executive would request in the Interterritorial Health Council the inclusion of these professionals in the protocol so that they can have access to immunization “as soon as possible.”

The decision of the central government satisfies the claims of several communities, including the Community



The Region of Murcia has already received 6,170 doses of AstraZeneca that were pending to be assigned. The new vaccination group affects in the Community, among others, about 27,000 teachers, 3,000 agents of the Security Forces and Bodies, about 6,000 members of the Armed Forces, more than 2,000 professionals from the almost 600 existing pharmacy offices in the regional territory and 300 firefighters, from which those who do not meet the age requirement must be deducted.

Other administrations had called for the inclusion of more controversial groups such as waiters, taxi drivers, gas station employees or journalists.

With the new protocol, the central government slams on the table and halts the intention of some communities, particularly in Catalonia, to establish their own vaccination plan, taking advantage of the confusion generated by the lack of reliability of prophylaxis AstraZeneca in older age groups. The orders of the Ministry of Health to the Public Health Commission were clear: elaborate a detailed script that would establish without doubt which groups and at what moment should be immunized with the vials of the British laboratory to settle once and for all the attempts to mark their own autonomous vaccination lines. Carolina Darias herself was blunt from Moncloa: the vaccination strategy is and will be “unique”, although this plan is “participated” and “agreed” between the autonomies and Health. And there will be an order of priorities for groups and collectives that “must be followed by all ministries.”