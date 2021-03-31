The Buenos Aires Government will use the vaccines that it has available and the next batches that arrive to advance vaccination of older adults. Thus, that age group will be prioritized and the teachers, who began to be immunized, must expect. Also other groups included in the six original stages, What members of the security forces and the rest of the so-called “strategic” personnel. After completing the elderly, everything seems to indicate that stage 5 would be advanced and vaccination will continue for those who are considered at risk by previous illnesses and are between 18 and 59 years old.

Until this Tuesday night, the City had to complete some 30,000 people over 80. For that it has enough vaccines, according to the count made after the arrival of the batches last week of Sputnik V and Covishield, in this case from the Covax fund. In addition, the Capital will receive about 21,000 more doses of Sputnik who arrived on the flight that returned from Russia on Tuesday. And, according to the distribution calculations made so far, they would have 70,000 of Sinopharm’s shipment that he went to look for an aircraft that departed the same Tuesday.

For this reason, from this Wednesday the stage of those over 75 will begin, which already has 92,000 registered. They will be vaccinated in San Lorenzo, Roca Park and La Rural. And from this Thursday, on the other hand, those who have between 70 and 74. Shifts will be assigned based on the number of doses that arrive during the next few weeks.

Regarding the geriatric, from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health they assured that in the next ten days they expect end the 16,542 people living in 478 residences. As of Monday they had vaccinated half.

In the City they have already vaccinated about 16 thousand teachers of the initial and primary levels. Now the priority is to complete the immunization of older adults. Photo: Maxi Failla

Buenos Aires is one of the districts with the oldest population in the country. According to data from the Statistics and Census Directorate -based on projected figures from the last national census of 2010- there are 122,866 people who are between 70 and 74 years old; another 99,037 who are between 75 and 79 years old; and 148,787 who are over 80 years old.

These data led the Buenos Aires government to propose a change in the vaccine distribution methodology, since Buenos Aires is also where there is the highest percentage of health personnel.

Later, the rate of arrival of vaccines accelerated on the part of the national government and, before the start of the second wave of infections, the discussion revolved around apply a single dose to reach more people faster and build immunity faster.

“My technical view is that we should rapidly expand vaccination with a single dose to all risk groups that we can reach, and two or three months later apply the second dose to give them continuity of coverage, “said Buenos Aires Health Minister Fernán Quirós.

The city has 1,200,000 people considered in the six stages proposed for the vaccination plan. Besides of health personnel, which appears in stage 1 and the vast majority have already received at least one dose, and the elderly (stages 2 and 3), in stage 4 are the “strategic personnel that includes members of the security forces. Also teachers, among whom 16,000 have already been vaccinated.

When the first doses of Sinopharm arrived they weren’t approved for people over 60. So the City first decided not to follow the national recommendation and used them to move forward with healthcare staff. As it then received another batch, it enabled vaccination for teachers, non-teachers and managers of the initial levels and the first cycle of primary: about 16 thousand people.

But then the Sinopharm vaccine was licensed for use in people over 60. And hence the new change to prioritize this age group, the most affected by lethality.

Once those over 60 are completed, everything seems to indicate that the priority will be those between 18 and 59 years with pre-existing conditions. With this, the stage five than originally planned.

The Buenos Aires government estimates that with the vaccines that the country plans to receive, in the next three weeks could complete the vaccination of those over 70 and start with the +60 (In this group there are already doctors and teachers who were immunized for being active). Thus, when the second wave is expected to hit harder, between 500,000 and 600,000 of the highest risk groups would be vaccinated.

SC