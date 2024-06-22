Private teachers reported that the education sector has witnessed remarkable growth since the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched “private teaching work permits,” stressing that their tasks were not limited to enhancing students’ academic achievement during the school year, but rather extended to include summer programs that enrich their time and develop their skills.

They pointed out that the private teacher license allows qualified teachers to provide educational and entertaining programs for students of different age levels, after meeting the terms and conditions specified by the Ministry.

With the advent of summer and the conclusion of the school year, private teachers began marketing their summer programs by sending them to students and their families, on social media programs, accompanied by phrases urging them to benefit from the programs, such as “Invest your free time productively,” and “Develop your children’s language in preparation for the school year.” the new”.

Citizen Iman Ali said, “The private teaching license has greatly contributed to enhancing the confidence of students’ families in private lessons, as they have come to realize that we work under a legal umbrella that preserves the rights of both parties (the student and the teacher), regulates the work of private lessons, and ensures that teachers adhere to the highest standards of quality.”

She added that she had prepared rooms in her home equipped with a number of tables, chairs, recreational and educational games, and a projector to explain pictures and videos to enhance students’ skills, stressing that her work was not limited to teaching students during the school year, but rather extended to establishing a summer program with intensive classes, at the request of the students’ families. Those who prefer summer programs, because they give students the opportunity to learn and enhance skills in a fun and interactive atmosphere, away from the pressures of the school year.

A school specializing in establishing linguistic and writing skills in the Arabic language, Nour Hussein, said that during the summer vacation, she specializes in programs targeting students who face weakness in the skill of reading and writing in the Arabic language.

She added: “I am satisfied with a certain number, not exceeding 10 students,” stressing that she distributes teaching hours among them, so that she trains each student individually, so that he can master language skills.

She stated that as soon as she sent an announcement explaining that registration was open for the summer semester, she found a large turnout, but she was satisfied with the first registrants.

She continued that she offered them a remote test, and suggested texts for them to read with the aim of determining their levels and weaknesses, in order to strengthen them through programs customized for each student.

A teacher, who preferred not to mention her name, confirmed that she offers courses and programs during students’ vacation between semesters, to strengthen their reading and writing skills in Arabic and English for different educational stages, pointing out that financial gain was not her goal, as she is satisfied with symbolic amounts.

She stated that the education sector through private lessons has witnessed remarkable growth since the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched “private teaching work permits”, which enabled qualified teachers to provide educational and entertaining programs for students of different age levels, after meeting the terms and conditions specified by the Ministry, to ensure that teachers possess the qualifications. And the expertise necessary to provide high-quality education.

