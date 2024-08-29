Mexico City.– President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused UNAM Law School professors of deceiving students into protesting against the reform of the Judicial Branch.

During his morning press conference, the president made a “parenthesis” to refer to the protests by young people from the law school.

“I want to tell them, I want to refer to them, those who are studying law because they have teachers who are surely telling them that it is unfair and illegal to carry out a reform of the Judicial Branch or antidemocratic, they are being deceived,” said López Obrador. The president insisted that the reform of the Judicial Branch seeks to clean up that corruption and end the hypocrisy.

“What does the reform mean? It means cleaning up that corruption, ensuring that these abuses never happen again and ending the hypocrisy, because it turns out that these gentlemen present themselves as white doves and want to teach us about legality, about the rule of law,” he said.

“So, just so that young people have all this information.” Yesterday, thousands of students, mainly from the UNAM Faculty of Law, held a massive march in Mexico City. The demonstration, which brought together approximately 5,000 people according to estimates by organizers and university security, began at the UNAM Faculty of Law and ended in front of the Federal Judicial Council (CJF) building. The protesters, mostly law students, but also from other courses and universities, expressed their concern about the impact that the proposed reform could have on their professional future and on the independence of the Mexican judicial system. During the protest, the students delivered a petition to the UNAM Rector’s Office, demanding that the university make a statement on the Executive’s reform initiative. Later, upon arriving at the CJF, they presented their demands to counselors Lilia Mónica López Benítez and José Alfonso Montalvo. The protesters argued that the election of judges and magistrates by popular vote, as proposed by the reform, could open the door to the influence of de facto powers in judicial decisions. Aldaír Rodríguez García, a fifth-semester law student at UNAM, said: “We need jurists, that is the opposite of the simulation of the law that the distinguished teacher of struggle, Don Ignacio Burgoa, pointed out. We need to be and offer Mexican society an alternative that does not reduce the jurisdictional function to ideological or political interests, even if they are the majorities.” The march was attended by students from various institutions, including UNAM, the Universidad Iberoamericana, the Universidad Pedagógica Nacional and ITAM, among others. The protesters chanted slogans such as “The Judicial Power will not fall, it will not fall!” and “Independent justice, the right of the people!” As a result of this mobilization, a new march has been called for next Sunday, which will start from the Angel of Independence towards the Senate of the Republic. This call has been supported by students from multiple public and private universities.

With information from Abel Barajas.