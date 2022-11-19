Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education announced the activation of the feature of choosing the test center and the timing of the sessions for the professional license for workers in the educational field, and pointed out that the next teachers’ license test will be held on December 18, and the school leadership test on January 22, 2023.

The Ministry of Education stressed the necessity of registering for the professional and specialized exams that will be held during the current academic year and targeting workers in the education sector, given the mandatory license to be able to practice the profession.

The upcoming tests target teachers of Arabic, English for non-native speakers, mathematics, biology, chemistry, science and physics. She called on those targeted to expedite registration, to abide by the decisions and rules regulating that, and to avoid any violations or legal accountability in this regard, and indicated that today is the deadline for applying for the teacher’s license exam, while the registration deadline for school leaders ends on December 25.

The license is obtained through the process of passing the tests, which will depend on two tests, one of which is specialized, and the other focuses on teaching methods. The training period takes varying periods according to the teacher’s needs, followed by a re-examination. Teaching personnel will be registered in the educational personnel licensing system in different batches, so that each stage of education is allocated a certain period during which the registration of the educational personnel of that stage in all schools of the country will be ensured, and then the next stage will be announced and electronic registration invitations will be sent to teachers. Each according to his stage, so that they can register for the tests scheduled for them after that. The educational cadres licensing system has been implemented based on the UAE’s vision for excellence and the development of the knowledge sector, and in an effort to reach the best educational standards, both professionally and professionally.

8 goals

The Ministry has set eight goals that reflect the importance of licensing educational professions, which are achieving international standards in education, highlighting distinguished competencies in the educational field, continuous development of the teacher and raising the level of his competencies, and raising the level of student performance in the light of modern and international best practices. For teachers, investing distinguished students in supporting the educational process, and pushing teachers to be creative in their fields of specialization.