Robin Dittrich

Two teachers draw attention to right-wing extremist machinations. As a result, apparently nothing changed there. That’s why they leave school.

Burg – Three months ago, the two teachers Max T. and Laura N. made right-wing extremist incidents at their school in Burg public. As a result, they expected attacks on their person. After a July 12 incident, the teachers left the school for good. Only last figures from the federal government showed that right-wing extremist crimes would increase significantly.

Teachers draw attention to right-wing extremist incidents and are attacked

Three months ago, two teachers wrote an open letter to various media. They reported Hitler salutes, racist and right-wing extremist slogans and swastikas on cars. The teachers received little support from their colleagues, which is why they finally turned to the media. “What should be taken for granted is becoming a gauntlet for both teachers and schoolchildren who embrace democratic values,” they wrote in their letter.

On Wednesday, almost 30 stickers showing the faces of the two teachers appeared in the area around the school in Burg. There was also a request that they should go to Berlin. Among other things, the hostilities from the right-wing scene now ensured that the two teachers gave up and left the school. The police announced that state security had initiated investigations based on the images. Unlike one far-right attack in which stabbings were concealed by the police.

Far-right group calls for hunt for teachers – parents demand dismissal

There are, among other things, the suspicion of insult, damage to property and illegal poster posting. As the Tagesschau reported, an account is said to have formed on Instagram that would have called for the two teachers to be hunted down. After the teachers had made the right-wing extremist incidents public, students also reported and described the same observations at the school in Burg. As a result, even other schools in which right-wing extremist activities had been observed reported.

According to the teachers, after the open letter became known, nothing changed, sometimes it got worse. Other teachers are said to have stopped greeting Max T. and Laura N. The parents of some of the children even called for the two to be released. The teachers’ union GEW called for further processing of the incidents. “I have great understanding for the decision of the teachers to leave the school because of the threats from the right-wing scene,” said GEW state chairman Günther Fuchs. “There must be countermeasures on many levels,” he demanded. (rd/dpa)