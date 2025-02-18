Teachers investigated in Donostia deny sexual assault on a girl and the Prosecutor’s Office asks for a restraining order

The two teachers of the Emeki-Emeki Private Center of Donostia investigated by the alleged commission of a sexual crime against a student of just 4 years have flatly denied the facts in their statement before the instruction magistrate Silvia Villanueva and, after the appearance, they have remained Freedom, as this newspaper of judicial sources has learned. The Prosecutor’s Office has requested as a precautionary measure a restraining order towards the minors involved in these facts. The details about this case are very scarce when the cause under summary is.

A teacher from an Ikastola from Irún for sexual abuse to a child under 12 years old to four years in prison

The two teachers-who call themselves “companions” when Emeki-Emeki a “free” center with alternative methods-were arrested by Ertzaintza after the complaint made by one of the families of the center, which children from between 3 and 6 years. Known sources of the case refer that the minor and her brother, of similar age, would have verbalized – in a mode according to their very short age – inappropriate behaviors that, if true, would imply a serious crime of a sexual nature.

Both women were released and on Tuesday they have appeared by their own foot before the court. With literate assistance, they have denied the facts. The accused have constitutional right not to answer, not to incriminate and even lie. Before, the child has already been made statement and her brother, always according to the sources consulted. It has been an appearance helped by professionals and adapted to their age and circumstances, although not less complex. It will serve as a “pre -constituted” test, that is, it will not have to be repeated again and again in the different phases of the cause.

Now the investigation will continue and the magistrate must determine whether or not there is a basis to celebrate a trial. Peripheral evidence will be sought to prove that the denunciation of the child is solid. There is a long term, of twelve months, which could even be extendable. The Prosecutor’s Office has requested a remote order as a precautionary measure. The accused have been released.

This case has raised a stir in Donostia, in Gipuzkoa and in Euskadi. The sources consulted, although they do not provide details of the case, do admit that “it is not usual” that such a matter is intended to be resolved with arrests and with total secrecy. That gives a measure of the severity of the possible facts that are that insist these sources. They also emphasize that the investigation is in an “very initial” phase so it is completely precipitated to draw conclusions. The Ertzaintza, author of the arrests, has declined to make any kind of comment.

Emeki-Emeki is a totally private school in Donostia. It does not have, therefore, consultation or public financing, according to the Department of Education. This newspaper has contacted the center to collect its version of what happened, but has barely obtained an answer. “We are not going to give any information. Stop calling. Thanks and Agur, ”they have spumed. Its template is just four people.

The center is based in Villa Landetxe, a publicly owned building. This extreme has confirmed it on the morning of Tuesday the mayor of the city, Eneko Goia, who has indicated that it is from the City Council. On its website, Emeki-Emeki explains that the space he has is a “assignment” of the City Council to the Catalina was club, which is in turn “sponsoring association” of the educational project. Contacted by this newspaper, from Catalina Erauso assure that around a decade

The collaboration with Emeki-Emeki is limited to a period in which they dedicated themselves to “creating networks and synergies between associations.” They emphasize, in any case, that they do not even share physical space, being on different floors. They do have an art club in their activity program, which they call “a space of creativity for boys and girls from 4 to 6 years”, precisely the age strip of students who can enroll in the private center. In any case, the activities of Emeki-Emeki are promoted on Catalina’s website as a “space of creativity and free game.” The news of the investigation to the two teachers has taken them by surprise and ensure that right now they only think about possible victims.

At a press conference, the Minister of Education, Begoña Pedrosa, has insisted that Emeki-Emeki is totally “private.” In fact, “it has no administrative authorization.” He emphasizes that up to six years is not a “mandatory” teaching, so there is no relationship. Tapo the inspection has competencies or margin of maneuver. The same does not happen with the other private Euskadi schools in mandatory stages, which are subject to some control and even the observance of the “protocols” for this type of situation. “We do not have information. It is not for us to manage it, ”Pedrosa told reporters. However, it has been said “worried” and “occupied” by the apparent “gravity” of the facts that are investigated.

Relatives of other minor students from the center have made public a statement on Tuesday in which they “categorically reject any insinuation that doubts the integrity of the people who have dedicated their lives” to the project. They praise the work of the teachers of the center and ask that they be treated “with respect while the facts are clarified.” “Teachers and companions have demonstrated at all times a dedication and professionalism that have been fundamental for the growth and well -being of our sons and daughters. As families, we have been direct witnesses of how this educational approach has allowed our sons and daughters to grow in a safe, affectionate and enriching environment, ”they have pointed out, according to EITB.

Two teachers from a Donostia school for an alleged sexual assault on a 4 -year -old girl



In those same lines, they also regret that “sensationalism and the dissemination of accusations without evidence not only damage the reputation of teachers and the center, but also violate the privacy and dignity of families and the minors involved.” “We trust that [la verdad] It will prevail and that the good reputation of professionals who have dedicated their lives to education from professionalism, love and respect will be restored, ”