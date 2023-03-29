Public administration workers and retirees returned this Monday to the streets of the capital of Venezuela to demand “decent” income and demand that money “stolen” by corrupt officials be recovered to improve salaries pulverized by inflation, in addition to meeting the needs of schools and hospitals.

Chanting slogans like “If there is to steal, there is to pay”, around 500 protesters marched in Caracas, closely watched by police officers, some of whom recorded the protest with drones.

They emphasized the diversion of funds in the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) revealed a week ago by the socialist president himself Nicolás Maduro, which involves senior officials, today detained.

“Expropriate the corrupt (to) recover what was stolen”, “Yes, there is a lot of money for corruption, but there is no money for decent salaries and pensions”, “Money is enough when nobody steals it”“How many fair wages could have been paid with 3,000 million dollars?”, read banners displayed at the march.

Teacher Yhira Novoa, 45, traveled from Barinas, the birthplace of late former President Hugo Chávez, some 500 kilometers from Caracas. They say that “There is no money and it turns out that a million dollars are lost,” said the protester.

The minimum wage – in force since March 2022 – is equivalent to about 5 dollarscompared to the 482 dollars required in February of this year to pay for the food basket, according to private estimates.

“We see people who came to government naked and now have yachts, mansions, while the people are fighting,” said Adnar El Asmar, a 68-year-old civil engineer. “Our schools are on the floor, our teachers resigning, our children without teachers, our hospitals without nurses, without orderlies, and patients adrift,” he lamented.

Regarding the new anti-corruption “crusade”, prosecutor Tarek William Saab reported about twenty detainees among officials and businessmen. He stated that since 2017 they have investigated 31 “corruption schemes” at PDVSA with 194 arrests. Although no official figures have been revealed, press reports place the embezzlement at about 3,000 million dollars.

Chavismo deputy Hernnam Escarrá spoke of up to 23,000 millionalthough he later denied that version.

Under the motto “the honest are more”, members of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) marched on Saturday in support of Maduro.

Deputy Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the PSUV, said Monday that the government will seek a way to “compensate the people” for the damage caused by “traitors to the homeland,” referring to corrupt officials.