In Germany, civil defense exercises in schools are being discussed. Opinions are divided. Should children and young people be prepared for war?

Munich – Soldiers in class, preparing for an emergency: Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP), Federal Minister of Education, has suggested that schools also teach civil defense in the event of war. The FDP politician spoke out in favor of civil defense exercises in schools and called on them to develop a “relaxed relationship with the Bundeswehr”. This sparked a controversial debate. The teachers' union VBE and the German Teachers' Association now contradict each other in this regard.

The Bundeswehr in the classroom – Minister of Education for civil defense exercises in schools

Stark-Watzinger's request to also convey security risks in schools was met with approval by the German Teachers' Association. The association explicitly advocated the inclusion of the Bundeswehr. “The war in Ukraine is creating a new awareness of military threats, which must also be conveyed in schools,” said association president Stefan Düll Picture on Sunday.

However, the move was met with criticism from several education politicians. “We have to get our children ready for school and not ready for war,” said Thomas Jarzombeck, education policy spokesman for the Union faction Picture on Sunday. “One in four children does not learn to read and write properly in primary school – we have to address that,” he added, probably also alluding to the poor PISA results. Bavaria responded to the miserable results by changing school subjects.

It doesn’t help to scare the population and especially children and young people.”

“Triggers fear in children”: VBE speaks out against soldiers in schools

Gerhard Brand, the federal chairman of the Education Association, has a similar view. He told that Editorial network Germany, Schools would have to fulfill their tasks “even in the context of current social challenges, such as wars, pandemics or natural disasters”. However, this is the task of the teachers trained for this purpose.

“Many of these challenges cause anxiety in children,” Brand believes. “It is the task of the teachers at schools to take this fear away from the children by explaining and processing the situations in the best possible way. “It is not necessary to invite representatives of large private companies, the Bundeswehr or politicians to schools,” explained the head of the largest specialist union for educators and teachers in the German Civil Service Association.

Meanwhile, schools in Germany are struggling with increasing violence. Authorities presented worrying figures. (mbr/dpa/AFP)