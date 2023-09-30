There are different types of happiness in football, just as there are different types of suffering. Losing by playing well, for example, causes me less pain than losing by playing poorly. But the leaderboard does not understand reasons or feelings, it is only interested in the result.

And the result carries emotions, theories, perceptions… Words, many words. Real Madrid lost clearly against Atlético and that, due to the exaggerated nature of the club, unleashed the first crisis of the season. A friend usually tells me that one “oops” at the Bernabéu is equivalent to four goals in another stadium and that, therefore, comebacks are possible. He is right. But there is an ugly counterpart: a defeat at Madrid weighs like a sentence. It always falls on the coach and, sometimes, on players who are accompanied by some prejudice.

For Modric and Kroos, it is not precisely a prejudice that accompanies them, but a reality: they are older. And what had been said in a low voice, the result against Atlético turned into a scientific certainty: they cannot play together in important games because they are outpaced by pace.

Jean Paul Sartre said that you die too soon or too late. We can say the same about the players and, in the face of history, the former is preferable. But there are two measures, one for ordinary players and another for extraordinary ones, and no one can doubt that Modric and Kroos belong to the second group.

Of course, among the many words that the derby unleashed regarding this issue, Ancelotti was not free from blame. After all, he is the one who decided to make them coexist in the center of the field. Furthermore, changing Modric at half-time seemed like an acceptance of guilt. But the accusation goes further and goes like this: Ancelotti does not dare to leave them on the bench.

gratitude syndrome

In any case, if we want to find a position for the Madrid coach, that accusation must be consistent with his condition as a humanist. For example, Carlo suffers from gratitude syndrome, which afflicts successful coaches who owe a debt to some players. But if we mitigate the charges to do justice to the coach, let’s go down to the field to do justice to the players.

Modric is a hero. At 38 years old he cannot play every minute of every game, but he still has pride and legs so that Madrid can continue enjoying his wisdom and his exciting dedication. As for Kroos (33), he is a different player. The commitment to young midfielders is correct: Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouaméni and Bellingham are great protagonists and they will be even more so when time does its job and gives them experience. They have talent, display, good technique and the solidarity and sacrifice that Madrid asks for. But none of them have, at least for now, the characteristics of a strategist. For that reason, when Kroos enters the scene, his superiority is so dominant that order is established. The place where he is becomes the epicenter of the team. The ball looks for him as if it were magnetized and each pass he makes tells you something different.

On the other hand, Modric and Kroos know something that is in the essence of the club, that they respect as soldiers, that they will know how to transmit to the young people and that says the following: “Relax at Madrid and you will see how long you last.”

By the grace of the communicating vessels there was no need to wait for the next game. The crisis ended with Barça’s draw against Mallorca. And when his gaze calmed down, he returned to Ancelotti, Modric and Kroos the status of teachers.

