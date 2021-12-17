Sympathizers of Burgerfront, an organization that rejects all corona measures, have threatened at several schools in the Apeldoorn region to drag the manager before a tribunal if he does not distance himself from the corona policy. Mayor Ton Heerts speaks of serious intimidation and takes the matter very seriously. He contacted the police and the Public Prosecution Service and also informed the Minister of Justice and Security.

#Teachers #Apeldoorn #threatened #tribunal #mayor #scared