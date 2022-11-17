Next Sunday (20), candidates for the National High School Examination (Enem) will solve math and natural science questions, which include chemistry, physics and biology. In all, there will be 90 objective questions. The application will be five hours long. On the eve of the last day of tests, the tip is to focus on reviewing, especially the frequent content.

The first step, according to the manager of Teaching and Educational Innovations at SAS Plataforma de Educação, Idelfranio Moreira, is “to pretend that the first day did not exist and face the second day as if it were the first test”. All self care tips, review, food and rest are also valid for the second day of the exam. Even those who didn’t do very well on the first day of competitions may have a chance to recover their performance now.

“It’s no use staying in the most difficult contents or studying what never fell out. It’s studying basic mathematics; in physics, study mechanics, electricity; study general chemistry; and, in biology, content such as the environment, physiology. Focus on the most recurrent content”, recommends Moreira. For this, the tip is to redo questions from previous exams and what you cannot solve, review that specific content.

The professor explains that it is important for the student to maintain consistency in the exam and to get the easiest questions right mainly, because of the Enem correction system, which follows the so-called Item Response Theory (TRI). If you only get the difficult ones right and the easy ones are wrong, the system understands that the student may have guessed correctly and he earns less points for the more complex questions than another who got both the easy and the difficult questions right.

The guidance is for candidates to read the test and solve those items that are easier for them. The most difficult ones should be marked to be solved later. Calmness when reading the statements is also important. According to Moreira, there may be valuable information and even answers to questions.

Mário Roullet, professor of physics in pre-university entrance examinations, agrees with the recommendations and adds: “It is fundamental to sleep well. Students who don’t sleep, don’t rest, can’t be relaxed at the time of the test. In this final stretch, I participated in several classes, in different places. There are several feelings. There are people who are more relaxed, more focused, people who are more stressed, but everyone is committed to having a good race”.

In addition to face-to-face classes, Roullet uses social networks to, as he himself says, democratize knowledge. It’s through social media like Instagram it’s the youtubewhich he shares content and exchanges information with more than 30,000 followers who are preparing for the Enem.

“I see the social network as something important. It is the opportunity that we have to make a difference, to democratize the content for students and teachers”, she says. For those who are using the internet to study, he recommends, however, be careful. It’s important to do research on teachers to find out who they are and what their background is, as well as taking a look at the comments.

“Knowing how to filter the internet is essential because anyone can record anything. It is one thing for a teacher to watch, he knows what is good and what is not, but the student often does not know how to filter the content. It is important to know who this person is and what their professional experience is”, he warns.

Teachers believe that Enem 2022 will follow the trend of previous editions. As of 2019, the test has been more content, according to Roullet, and to collect the contents more separately, that is, it is possible to clearly identify the issues of physics, chemistry and biology. Before, the questions on the natural science test were more interpretive and involved more than one competency. “I don’t think you’ll find anything very different from the last few years”, adds Moreira.

Enem 2022

On the first day of the test, last Sunday (13), the participants asked questions about languages, human sciences and writing. On the second day, they will take math and natural science tests. The test locations are available on the Enrollment Confirmation Card at Participant’s Page🇧🇷

Those who are preparing for the Enem can access all the tests and templates from previous editions at site from INEP🇧🇷 To test their knowledge, students can access the free Enem Questionsa bank prepared by Brazil Communications Company 🇧🇷EBC), which brings together test questions from previous years. In the system, it is possible to choose the areas of knowledge that one wants to study. The bank selects questions at random.