Sinaloa.- Teachers from the Rafael Ramírez and Felipe Bachomo high schoolsin Culiacan, follow without receiving financial support that they have retained in SEPyC for two months, for which they collected 10,000 signatures to demand that they return the support they had for teachers’ salaries.

They reiterated that they are not a public school but they help hundreds of low-income students finish their studies and do not end up being prey to the delinquency that abounds in the area where they live.

The director of the Rafael Ramírez high school, Alejandra Mondragón Cervantes, pointed out that they have requested an audience with Graciela Domínguez and so far they have had no response, only long that she will attend them, but that never happens.