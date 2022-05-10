El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- The teachers and administrative staff of the school Felipe Bachomo High School of the community of Charay, El Fuerte, and Rafael Ramirez from Culiacán, they fear that the SEPyC of the government of the state of Sinaloa wants to close these institutions due to the lack of payments that have been withheld for two months and the argument that they are private schools.

“We think it is the administration because it is a different government, we hope that they do not intend to close the high schools. It is a very big fear because we have been operating as an institution for more than 18 years,” said Julio Bacasegua.

The director of this institution said that it would be very unfortunate if they wanted to close this school and also the Rafael Ramírez high school in Culiacán, where they also owe two monthly payments to the educational staff, for which he called on the SEPyC to consider the importance of These high schools are not closed, and also demanded that they be paid for the months of March and April.

He explained that as much as they have insisted they have not been able to establish communication with the Secretary of Education, Graciela Domínguez.

“We are insisting on a hearing with her because we have already reviewed the human resources of the SEPyC, and there they tell us that they have the indication not to give us the resource.

He added that they have already sent a second official letter to the official with the annex of 10,000 signatures from the people of the communities and neighborhoods of the two schools in order to avoid the closure of these high schools.

“We already gave them to her yesterday at the offices, they told us that she was very busy because of the Mother’s Day festival.”

Yesterday, teachers from the Rafael Ramírez high school in Culiacán and the Felipe Bachomo high school in El Fuerte held a demonstration in front of the facilities of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture because the agency has withheld since March payments to teachers and administrative.

With banners in hand, teachers and students demanded that the head of the SEPyC, Graciela Domínguez Nava, stop her attacks, as they said that she has the clear intention of disappearing educational institutions, stating that the campuses are private.