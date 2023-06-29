Teachers | Elli does the same job as her husband, but only one of them gets paid for the summer – “Totally pointless bureaucracy”

Temporary teachers have to process job applications, even though the work will continue again in the fall. It is perceived as an unnecessary waste of resources.

“I can not get salary from this year and not from last summer either. So for two summers in a row, I’ve been in a bad mood.”

This is how someone who has worked as a teacher for almost two decades tells about his situation Elli. The lack of salary is due to the fact that he has to do substitutions and temporary jobs in order to one day get a position as a high school teacher. Elli, who previously worked in elementary school, needs work experience from high school before getting a position.

At nearly 50 years old, he feels that he is an exception, because often young teachers who are just beginning their careers do odd jobs.

“This situation shows that changing the school level is really difficult. I have to start collecting work experience from scratch.”

Elli’s name has been changed, because she is afraid that the interview will affect her employment.

Elli isn’t with their employment situation alone, as there are approximately 5,000 temporary teachers in Finland. The number of temporary teachers has not changed much in recent years, the chairman of the Professional Association of Teachers OAJ Katarina Murto states.

“Unfortunately, there is still a lot of chaining of fixed-term employment relationships. It especially affects young teachers who have just graduated in the field”, complains Murto.

In his opinion, it is especially problematic if the teacher is only hired for the teaching period of the school year, when he does not receive a salary for the summer, like Elli.

“Nothing prevents municipalities from hiring teachers for a year-long service relationship or official relationship,” Murto criticizes.

Elli was a substitute for a teacher on parental leave last semester. However, the current teacher will return to “work” for the summer. So he gets paid for the summer, even though he doesn’t go anywhere near school, Elli explains.

Teachers do not accrue annual leave in the same way as others, but their work is interrupted for the summer. They cannot therefore transfer their annual leave to the time after the end of their family leave in the same way. Teachers have been given the opportunity to return to work for the summer so that they could be at home with their children for as long as possible.

Municipal and welfare area employers (KT), which negotiates on behalf of employers is watching, that according to the Office Holders Act, two salaries cannot be paid for the same office at the same time. This way, the substitute will be without a salary for the summer.

Elli isn’t working at the moment, but his summertime can’t be called a peaceful vacation either. Having registered as an unemployed job seeker, he has to apply for work against unemployment insurance. He is obliged to do this by the Nordic labor service model that came into force last year, i.e. the so-called “active model number two”.

Elli has to look for a job despite the fact that she already has the next deadline for next fall. So he has done the same amount of work as other teachers during the previous school year and returns to work just like them. However, from the point of view of the employment office, he is subject to the same job search obligation as any other unemployed person.

According to Elli, the employment office understands her situation, but the provisions of the law cannot be flexible. He has now applied for two jobs, neither of which he could accept, as they overlap with the job starting in August.

“After all, this is a bit of a game, when I’m looking for jobs and then I’m in danger of getting them, even though I can’t accept them. We’ve joked with other teachers about whether we should apply for the position of city manager or neurosurgeon, for example.”

From another the job already called back, but Elli refused the interview invitation explaining her situation. According to him, the time of three different parties has already been wasted in the situation: himself, the employee of the employment office and the person who read his application.

“The employment office knows that the teacher has earned his summer vacation and will probably not get a job. Totally pointless bureaucracy.”

Also according to Murro, the active model unnecessarily employs labor officers and is an unpleasant burden for all parties involved.

“It is completely absurd that the legislation requires applying for four jobs a month, if the teacher knows that the work will continue again in the fall. It’s a flaw in the law and burdens everyone unnecessarily.”

According to him, OAJ has tried to influence political decision-makers and civil servants both during the preparation phase of the legislation and afterwards, in order to bring about a change in the labor force service model.

I break according to OAJ, the negotiated “rapid improvement” in the situation of teachers who were unemployed in the summer. He refers to the increase in holiday pay for temporary teachers. However, Murto states that the situation is still unsatisfactory.

Elli gives Both branches and roses for OAJ’s activities. According to him, the increase in holiday allowances is a worthy reform. At the moment, you get 20 days’ salary in the summer for work that lasted the whole school year, Elli says.

“It’s quite a good amount. Next summer, however, it will increase to 28 days, so they have negotiated well. Then you will actually only be without income in July.”

However, the employer’s actions may water down the benefits brought by the reform, Elli points out. He himself registered as an unemployed job seeker after the school’s spring festival on June 4. However, some employers do not count the spring festival as a working day, in which case the employment contract does not cover the entire academic year and the holiday compensation may not be paid.

The OAJ, on the other hand, gets a kick out of the fact that Elli feels that the interests of the teachers who are running the union are a faucet.

“There are the most of them, and OAJ makes sure that they have things in order. Other people’s sides are not considered that much,” he complains.

Elli knows the inside out about the differences between teaching in a fixed-term employment relationship and in a permanent position. After all, he worked as a primary school teacher for about 14 years, most of which in office. According to him, losing paid summer vacation has many negative effects.

Interrupting employment for the summer affects, for example, the accumulation of employees of the same age and the accrual of the pension. It also frustrates Elli that she doesn’t get the compensation she deserves for overtime, evening and weekend work done during the semester.

“You work hard and think that in the summer you will get compensation for it. However, overtime compensation will disappear into the air. It feels really unfair and unjust.”

According to him, teachers should be able to recover from the stress of the school year in the summer and let their brains rest. It often takes until Midsummer for the body to get rid of stress hormones, he says.

The differences also materialize in Elli’s home. Her husband, who also works as a teacher, can take a vacation in peace while Elli thinks about looking for a job.

“The man only needs the salary. It would be nice if you could just be on vacation yourself. We have done the same thing, but we are in different situations.”