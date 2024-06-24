Teachers accepted the government’s proposal to readjust and restructure their careers; administrative technicians maintain the strike

O Andes (National Union of Teachers of Higher Education Institutions) reported this Sunday (June 23, 2024) that it decided to accept the government’s proposal and end the strike at federal colleges. The strike lasts 69 days.

In a note, the National Strike Command informed that the strike will officially end on Wednesday (June 26) with the signing of the agreement presented by the Ministry of Management and Innovation.

Teachers at federal colleges that had been on strike since April 15 held assemblies from June 17 to 21 to decide whether to end the strike.

In addition to teachers, administrative technicians at colleges are also on strike. Unlike teachers, employees have not yet accepted any proposal from the government to end the general strike.

Read the full Andes statement below:

“Meeting in Brasília this weekend, the National Strike Command of the Federal Teaching Strike informs that, once the systematization of the results deliberated in the base assemblies in the states between the 17th and 21st of June has been completed, the teaching category has been defined by signing the term according to an agreement presented by the government, to be carried out on June 26th, as well as the unified exit from the strike from that date, until July 3rd. More details will be available in the National Strike Command Statement to be published in the coming hours.”

UNDERSTAND THE PROPOSAL

The main request met was the unification of the salary recovery percentage by 12.5%. Furthermore, the President’s administration Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) proposed changes to the steps progression and functional promotion.

The government also committed to repealing the ordinance 983 of 2020which regulated teaching activities in the federal network.

However, the proposal did not answer the phone to one of the most class-driven demands: salary adjustment. The government maintained the proposal of 0% for 2024 and 9% for January 2025, with an increase of 3.5% to be paid in April 2026.

The government’s proposal also establishes the creation of 3 working groups to discuss specific topics in the teaching career: