My best wishes to those who day by day they live in their classrooms with vocation. I remember in one of the rehearsals of the Master Jose VasconcelosI read a fragment that has been essential for me to assimilate the importance of forming generations with cultural identity.

The snippet said “There are men who breathe light”. Light is knowledge, it is a new life, in which you develop social, philosophical and spiritual skills to interact with society and put into practice dialogic skills that allow you to live in an intercultural biosphere.

In his study on the cosmic race, he points out the importance of consolidating his own Hispanic American philosophy, which is transmitted to youth through education. It should not be the cultural imitation of other realities, of educational models foreign to our essence, but the confirmation and affirmation of our own culture in a philosophy based on our national identity, which penetrates the new generations through education.

In Mexicoenough has been discussed, debated and dialogued, about the great problems and challenges of education for the cultural development of the 21st centuryHowever, the gap is not closed, it is getting longer and new paths are not being opened for the cultural evolution that the country needs, and this is largely due to the concepts of culture that are formulated at the various institutional levels from the legal framework and cultural law.

The negative traits that have conquered the country are evident, from corruption, drug trafficking, gender violence, kidnapping, extortion, among other evils that take root with resilience in social spheres, like pneumonia in a spiritual desert.

At this moment we live in a need for transformation, to move from pragmatism-consumerism to a reality centered on spirituality and articulate the spirit with the mind. It is the opportune moment to find a state of evolution and spiritual transcendence.

The education in the world It is the most affected process, in Mexico more than two hundred and thirty-five thousand schools have decreed their closure since March and more than thirty-six million students will complete their school years remotely.

It is a complex, uncertain present that shows us a reality of the teaching vocation, there are challenges that will be achieved with creativity and sensitivity in its pedagogical and didactic processes, so that education does not become a simulation, where the indicator is the evaluation and it really is relative at this point, even the ratings.

Today it is required that education and the teaching profession be a source of inspiration, that allows the student an impulse to explore knowledge and live it with love and passion, commercialism in education must be abated (mania for documents, titles, degrees , graduates without consciousness and gnosis (know).

It is necessary to educate to contribute to society, not only to live well, but also to live well. The banking pedagogy that Freire mentions is still in the classroom, knowledge is only deposited in the students, Mexico continues to decline, leaving aside in-depth praxis, ethical, civic values ​​that are principles to humanize, be supportive and compassionate, that without a doubt would be pillars to build a humane, fair, honest and creative society.

Education and culture provide generosity, it is to give without calculating, return good for evil, serve without expecting anything, dialogue in diversity with respect and tolerance, give freely to contribute to our community.

He magisterium has the possibility of providing hope in each heart, putting light in the eyes of each student and forming Artists of Life (sensitive individuals, fighting in the face of adversity, living in the virtue of being reborn, rethinking, overcoming darkness and transforming it into light, minds that persevere and fight for their dreams, that is, a flame that is always burning in the heart to create and contribute).

Allocate collective energies towards discussions and debates that allow us to build agreements for the design of educational innovations that guide the exercise in teaching practice that meet the needs and human capacities to build a harmonious and peaceful Mexico, where the teaching influences the construction of identity values ​​and a sense of belonging in the communities, with a constant vision of transformation, committed to the traditions, customs and values ​​of the community.

The work of José Vasconcelos inspires and it is necessary to be revalued in our current system, he was the Mexican intellectual who planned to provide his country with an educational system and a cultural framework adapted to national circumstances, open to all and that today we can understand as multiculturalism, which allows us to respect and understand the diversity that exists in our country, as well as from interculturality to address the existing social problems in our nation.

