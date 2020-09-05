Aamir Khan, one of many proficient actors of Bollywood, has shared an outdated image on social media on the event of fifth September i.e. Instructor’s Day. On this image, Aamir Khan is seen along with his academics.

Aamir Khan tweeted and wrote – Thanks

Aamir Khan shared an outdated picture on his Twitter deal with on Saturday. On this image, feminine academics are sitting on chairs and male academics are standing behind them. On the identical time, Aamir Khan is sitting on the knees of all of the academics. With this image, the actor has written Thank You, making a hand connecting emoji.

Aamir Khan expressed grief over the demise of Marathi trainer

Not too long ago, Aamir Khan wrote on the loss of life of one among his Marathi academics, ‘I’m very unhappy to know that my Marathi trainer Sir Suhas Limaye died yesterday. Sir, you may have been one among my finest academics. I’ve loved each second spent with you. Your curiosity and your want to continuously be taught and educate, this was the factor that made you so wonderful. The 4 years that we spent collectively have been wonderful. Each single second we spent collectively is enshrined in our reminiscences. You haven’t solely taught me Marathi however all different issues as properly. thanks. Will miss you by coronary heart My heartfelt condolences to his household. ‘

Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie

Aamir Khan just lately went to Turkey to shoot for his subsequent movie, Lal Singh Chadha. The movie shall be launched on Christmas, 2021. The movie was earlier scheduled to launch on December 25 this yr. ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ movie Forrest Gump. Advait Chandan, who directed Aamir Khan’s movie ‘Secret Famous person’, can be directing ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Aamir Khan was final seen within the movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.