His death is going to be 3 months but his close friends are not able to believe it yet. Sushant’s teachers are still in shock and are saddened to remember him. But while all the students are wishing their teachers, Sushant’s teachers are missing their shy and smart students. His Hindi teacher has recollected some things about Sushant by remembering him.

Teachers loved Sushant

Like Sushant’s fans, his teachers are also watching every news related to him. Sushant, a 2001 batch student of St. Current High School, was remembered by his teacher Suniti Bahadur on Teacher’s Day. She remembers him as an obedient disciple. She was a very good and introverted boy, she explains. But whenever the participants took part in sports, the extroverts were also shy. I used to like him a lot as a student.

School staff believe, murdered

Manoj Kumar, who has worked in the school for 30 years, believes that Sushant has been murdered. His physical education teacher says, I am shocked to see how people are shying away from calling it Suicide. I am sure the truth will come out soon.

Sushant remembers because of physics

Nikhil John, a junior from Sushant who is now a Hindi teacher, says, I remember Sushant because of his concept of interest and time in his physics. Our friendship deepened in 2011 when I went to Mumbai to work as a scriptwriter. At that time Sushant was working in the ‘sacred relationship’. Sushant could not recognize me earlier but became friends when he came to know that he was from his school.