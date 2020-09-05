Teachers loved Sushant
Like Sushant’s fans, his teachers are also watching every news related to him. Sushant, a 2001 batch student of St. Current High School, was remembered by his teacher Suniti Bahadur on Teacher’s Day. She remembers him as an obedient disciple. She was a very good and introverted boy, she explains. But whenever the participants took part in sports, the extroverts were also shy. I used to like him a lot as a student.
School staff believe, murdered
Manoj Kumar, who has worked in the school for 30 years, believes that Sushant has been murdered. His physical education teacher says, I am shocked to see how people are shying away from calling it Suicide. I am sure the truth will come out soon.
Sushant remembers because of physics
Nikhil John, a junior from Sushant who is now a Hindi teacher, says, I remember Sushant because of his concept of interest and time in his physics. Our friendship deepened in 2011 when I went to Mumbai to work as a scriptwriter. At that time Sushant was working in the ‘sacred relationship’. Sushant could not recognize me earlier but became friends when he came to know that he was from his school.
