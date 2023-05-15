The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorreported that will give an increase of up to 8.2 percent in the salary of workers in the education sectormainly benefiting teachers and teachers.

In the celebration of Teacher’s Day, AMLO announced his government’s decision to increase the salary of teacherswhich will be retroactive, since deposits will be made with the increase counting from the month of January.

“This day I express that retroactively, that is, since last January, an increase will be applied to the salary of teachers and teachers and all those who work in the education sector of 8.2% on average and this is what I consider most important,” he reported. the federal agent

In this sense, President Andrés Manuel assured that part of the new wage policies for education workers is that do not earn less than 16 thousand pesos per monthsince it is the average salary registered in the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

“No teacher or education worker will earn less than 16,000 pesos a month, which is what teachers registered with the IMSS receive on average,” he added.

Part of the adjustments will allocate an additional 42 billion pesos to the budget to strengthen education, ensuring that “it is not an expense, it is an investment.”

In addition, AMLO promised to continue working to meet other demands from the education sector, such as medical care through ISSSTE, with the training of doctors necessary to guarantee quality care.

Teacher’s Day

Upon arrival at the morningAMLO congratulated the teachers and teachers for the celebration of their day, recognizing them as the forgers of citizenship in the country.

“Congratulations, teachers, teachers from Mexico. Our teachers, our teachers today,” declared the federal president.

The Tabasco native reported that at noon he will offer a meal for teachers at the National Palace, continuing with the celebration of Teacher’s Day.