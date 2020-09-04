



To accept Standing and greeting the teacher on arrival in the class should not be a rule but an emotion. Tell your child that he should always greet and greet his teachers. By teaching this, you can give a big gift to your child's teacher, because the teacher always expects respect and dignity from his / her pupil.

To respect and respect Some teachers are friendly with children and some are strict. If a teacher is friendly, it does not mean that you will talk to them in any way. It is important to give respect to the teacher and you also have to teach this to your child. Tell him to always talk politely to your teacher.

Gossip about teachers It is not right to gossip about anyone and the matter becomes more serious when it comes to teachers. Children often gossip about their teachers' teaching or scolding which is wrong. Children have not grown up enough to gossip about their teachers. As parents, on this Teacher's Day, explain to your child that he should stop gossiping about teachers with his friends in school because nothing will be gained from it.

Make the teacher feel special It is believed that this time on Teachers Day, your child should go to school and wish his teachers, so on this special day, you should make your child happy by calling his teacher. If you want, you can make them special by making a greeting card at home or sending a bouquet of flowers together with your child. Believe it will make your child’s teacher happy as well as feel very special.

