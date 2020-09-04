Super 30 Hrithik Roshan’s film ‘Super 30’ is an excellent film on the relationship between teachers and students. In this film, Hrithik plays the role of a teacher who gives free IIT coaching to those poor children, who are not able to do coaching due to poor financial condition, but are good in reading. This story is based on Bihar teacher Anand Kumar.

Stars on the ground In the film ‘Taare Zameen Par’, Darsheel Safari played the role of a child who had difficulty in reading and writing. After this, his parents send him to boarding school. Here he meets such a teacher who understands his biggest problem without saying anything. In the film, Aamir Khan plays the role of a teacher, which every child needs.

Hiccup Rani Mukerji’s film ‘Hichki’ is about a teacher who, while battling a serious problem, brings her students to the point where the world greets them. The film attempts to show the relationship of Guru Shishya with great beauty.

3 idiots The film ‘3 Idiots’ introduced the story of a student who did not have any facility, yet he proved his ability in front of the world without any hesitation. Later he became not only a great teacher but also a great scientist. The story of the film has inspired many students.

Iqbal Director Nagesh Kukunoor’s film ‘Iqbal’ was made touching the teacher-student relationship. It was the story of Shreyas Talpade, a deaf boy from an Indian village who aspires to play for the national cricket team. In this film, Nasiruddin Shah played his coach.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on 5 September in memory of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President and second President of India. The relationship of teacher and student is considered to be the most important and most sacred relationship in the world. There are many such films made in Bollywood, which have put this beautiful relationship on screen in front of the audience. Today, on Teachers’ Day, we will talk about similar films.