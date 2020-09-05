Happy Teachers Day 2020 Today, Teachers’ Day is being celebrated all over the country. Teacher plays a big role in every person’s life. From the age of 5, he tells the child about knowledge and values ​​and helps to become a social person.

Connected the family to the class of happiness Nina, SKV, Prashant Vihar’s English teacher and happiness coordinator, encouraged students to participate in the Mindfulness Activity with the families. It is normal for the corona virus to become depressed during these uncertain times, says Nina. But I decided that every child should be involved in mindfulness activity every day. The activity sent through IVR was a great way to connect children with their families. It was a pleasant experience to see how my students understood the importance of independence after being confined to their homes.

Made a mobile arrangement by connecting with neighbor, relative Rajendra Prasad Sharma of Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Jharoda Kalan, paid special attention to the students who did not have mobiles. Sociology teacher Rajendra says, I tried to contact their neighbors, relatives so that every child could get a worksheet. Sharma also made interactive video notes of his students. Says Komal, a Class 3 teacher at Government Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Sector 6, RK Puram, I called her neighbors and relatives who did not have a mobile phone and requested them to give the children mobiles. Continued efforts and succeeded in connecting most of the children. I want to spread awareness about online classes so that the rest of the children do not have to face the troubles that I felt while engaging with my students.

Played the role of Corona Warriors Alok Kumar Mishra, a teacher of Government Senior Secondary School, Mongolpur, Khurd, is playing the role of Corona Warrier. Social science teacher Alok says, “I have been helping people who have been kept in the quarantine in the Quarantine Control Room of Narela since 30th March. We attend their phone calls and try every help by giving all the information. We give essential information to headquarters, make announcements on the mic and send essentials to the rooms. I work alternately in day and night shifts. Similarly, Sanskrit teacher Rajkumar Dhalia of National Talent Development School, Sector 21, Rohini, is giving duty at the Quarantine Center for Corona positive patients in Narela. Outside the classroom, his duty in the Corona arena is special. He says, I am in charge of the storeroom at the Quarantine Center. My job is to provide daily use goods and all services to the people kept here.

Help from grocer to courier Rani Bhardwaj, a teacher of B-3, GSKV, Paschim Vihar, was so concerned about his students studying during Kovid that he went to the ration shop to find the students. She says it was very difficult for online classes to locate students. First I called the WhatsApp group, then the students and found them, but despite this, some children were missing. Neither his address nor phone number was being found. Then took help of the area’s ration shop and found many students from it. And then I traced the homes of the remaining children from a courier and sent letters to their homes. Eventually I was able to find every student in my class. At the same time, Reena Malik, a teacher of Government Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Sector-6, RK Puram, who taught classes 7 to 10, learned that many students had gone to the village with their parents. Despite this, he did not lose courage and called everyone and kept him connected with studies. She says only one student could not be contacted. Then I asked her friends to find her and a partner gave her house number. And then I started contacting Aditi and sending her a worksheet. She went back to her village in Uttarakhand with her parents.

‘Greetings to these teachers!’ Education Minister Manish Sisodia of Delhi has on the occasion of Teachers’ Day greeted all the teachers who played an important role in the Corona epidemic, more than their responsibility. Sisodia has specially praised the teachers of Delhi’s government school, who made notable contributions during this period. Sisodia has been visiting schools continuously for a few days and taking feedback from teachers and parents. During this time, many teachers explained how difficult it was to connect with students for online education during the Corona crisis.

Kovid 19 adds more depth to the role of teachers. On the one hand, as the Corona Warriors, many teachers stood with their duty on the field to fight the epidemic, while on the other hand they also got the responsibility of online education. On Teacher’s Day, the experiences of some such teachers of Delhi government schools are presented.