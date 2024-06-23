A newspaper investigation New York Post revealed that a group of teachers who work in New York City public schools and who led anti-Israel protests received thousands of dollars from the Tides Foundation, funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros.

One of the NGOs mentioned in the report is Teachers Unite, which presents itself with the mission of “developing the leadership skills of progressive educators” and combating the “school-to-prison pipeline”, according to statements on the website organized by the group.

The organization is registered with headquarters in Manhattan’s financial district and would have received US$11,000 in 2023 (about R$60,000) from Soros’ social justice philanthropy, according to tax data.

Since the beginning of the war in the Middle East, the group has taken a more engaged stance in schools in defending agendas against Israel.

According to information from the New York Postthe NGO shared a kit with participants in demonstrations against Israel containing content that cited the “liberation of Palestine from the river to the sea” and the “protection of teachers who face retaliation from the administration and parents for teaching about Palestine”.

The journalistic investigation, which consulted reports made by Soros’ team, reported that the billionaire began financing the group in 2023. Teachers Unite also received support from Radfund, a group focused on “changing communities” and “structural inequality”. , and the Policing Fund for Transforming Communities, which advocates for programs and services as alternatives to police, jails and prisons.

The faculty group gets roughly 80 percent of its funding from the three groups, according to its annual report.

Previously, George Soros was named as a financier of other groups that mobilized student demonstrations against Israel in the US, which began at Columbia University, New York.

These other NGOs have pumped money into Within Our Lifetime and National Students for Justice in Palestine, two of the groups behind many of the campus protests since the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The camps that have sprung up at universities over the past few months have been organized by Students for Justice in Palestine, reportedly funded by Soros.