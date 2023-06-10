Despite the fact that there are only a few days left before the end of this semester, it has just been announced that some high schools will go to work stoppage soon.

According to what was announced by the National Front of Higher Secondary Education Unions (FNSEMS), the strike in Mexico’s high schools will take place on next June 22 of this 2023.

The group also announced that the beginning of the next semester will be suspendedwhich begins in the month of Augustthereby affecting 5 thousand high schools in 27 states of the Mexican Republic.

At a press conference, the president of FNSEMS, Ramon Antonio Gastelum Lermaexplained that the strike originates from the demands of around 120 thousand workers and teachers of the National College of Technical Professional Education (conalep); Telebachilleratos; College of Bachelors (colbach), and Center for Scientific and Technological Studies (cecytes).

Thus, as of June 22 of this year, a work stoppage will begin in high schools in 27 states of Mexico, thereby harming around 3.5 million students.

He also warned that, if a negotiating table is not set up with the authorities, the next month of August will not start the next semester with the new curricular framework implemented by the federal government.

In this sense, the union representatives accused that the agreements reached with the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) have not been complied with, Adam Augusto Lopeznor the resolutions to allocate a total of 3 thousand 500 million pesos to standardize salaries, promotions, and the basification of teachers and administrative personnel.

Here is the petition sheet:

1. Comply with the salary homologation, teacher promotion, administrative recategorization and benefits regarding the workers of the DGTI (General Directorate of Industrial Technological Education).

2. Immediately pay the increase in the additional welfare bonus announced by the President of the Republic in 2022.

3. Immediately pay the increase of 8.2 percent, retroactive to January of this year, and the 16,000 pesos per month as a minimum; as announced by the President of the Republic on May 15.

4. All the hours that teachers have been teaching for many years are based.

5. The administrative posts that have been working for many years, all the education support personnel, are basified.