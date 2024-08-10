Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/09/2024 – 21:06

The Voepass plane, which was traveling from Cascavel (PR) to Guarulhos (SP), crashed on Friday afternoon (9) in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, killing 61 people. Among the victims were university professors and public servants.

The Federal Technological University of Paraná (UTFPR) announced that nine people linked to the institution were on the flight: two professors and their husbands, relatives of three professors and a former student.

Related news:

“In this moment of grief, UTFPR expresses its solidarity with the families and friends of professors Raquel and Gracinda, of former student Hadassa, and with professors Araceli, Priscila and Fabio for their losses. It also expresses its support for the entire academic community of the Toledo Campus, where the deceased employees carried out their activities,” says a statement released by the university.

UTFPR released the names of the deceased: Raquel Ribeiro Moreira, a professor in the area of ​​Literature, and her husband Adriano Daluca Bueno; Gracinda Marina Castelo da Silva, a professor in the area of ​​Chemical Engineering, and her husband Nélvio José Hubner; Deonir Secco, who was a civil servant at the Toledo city hall, husband of professor Araceli Ciotti de Marins; Maria Auxiliadora Vaz de Arruda and José Cloves de Arruda, parents of professor Priscila Vaz de Arruda; Simone Mirian Rizental, aunt of professor Fabio Rizental Coutinho; and Hadassa Maria da Silva, a graduate of the technical course in Mechanics at the Cornélio Procópio Campus.

The university declared three days of mourning in memory of the victims.

>> Look list of names of passengers and crew

Another victim is the professor of Veterinary Medicine at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), Silvia Crisitna Osaki. She had been a member of the faculty since 2009. She currently teaches courses on zoonoses, veterinary epidemiology and public health. She was a member of the Municipal Health Council, the Municipal Food Safety Council, the Dengue Situation Room and the Municipal Tourism Council of the Palotina city government. “In mourning, the UFPR community expresses its solidarity with the family and friends of Professor Silvia,” says a statement from UFPR.

Municipal attorney

The civil servant Nélvio José Hubner was a prosecutor for the city of Toledo. He and Gracinda Silva, a professor at UTFPR who was also on the flight, are survived by three children. “At this time when Brazil is in mourning, the municipal government expresses its solidarity with the friends and family of Nélvio and Gracinda and all those who are suffering from this tragedy,” says the statement from the city of Toledo.

“At this time when Brazil is in mourning, the municipal government expresses its solidarity with the friends and family of Nélvio and Gracinda and all those who are suffering from this tragedy,” says the note from the Toledo city hall.