Sinaloa.- Rehabilitation urgently needed at the Salvador Alvarado elementary schoolof the Syndicate of Villa UnionIn Mazatlan.

For more than six months, teachers and students have suffered from the lack of electricity. The problem was that wiring was stolenthey lifted the registers and all the cables were removed from there.

The director of the campus, María de la Luz Valdez Sánchez, argued that the robbery was carried out because they do not have surveillance cameras and they cannot hire a watchman to take care of the area.

Valdez Sánchez mentioned that they even demonstrated last Thursday, since they have not had a response from the educational authorities.