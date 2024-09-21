Yucatan, Mexico.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that teachers also retire, which is why he will retire starting October 1.

This, after the inauguration of the Cancún-Mérida section of the Mayan Train and a hotel in the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá, where the federal President offered a meal to state leaders of Morena, in addition to one from the PRI and another from the PVEM.

Peeking out from a car on the Mayan Train, López Obrador assured that he did not advise any Governor during the meeting they held. “Not even a recommendation, because they are women, they are very experienced men, very responsible, very aware, with a social dimension, who have a lot of love for the people, that is why I am leaving very, very happy, very, very calm, that is why I am going to retire, or rather, I am going to retire,” he said.

“But they see you as a teacher,” they told him.

“Yes, but I’m done, now, like all the teachers are also retiring,” he replied smiling, leaning on the back of one of the train seats. In front of him, the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that the trip on the Mayan Train and the meeting with the state leaders in Chichén Itzá was very emotional and that it had been a kind of farewell. “A very nice dream. They all came, almost everyone. We ate at the hotel in Chichén, we ate fish, lime soup,” said the future president. Those absent were the governors of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, who is currently dealing with violence in the state due to the dispute between two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, and the governor of Nayarit, Miguel Navarro. “They couldn’t (attend), because they have occupations, they have tasks in their states,” explained López Obrador. Martí Batres, Head of Government of Mexico City, also did not come. The President left Cancun in the afternoon for Merida, and later made a stop at Chichen Itza for the private inauguration of the hotel, which is 90 percent complete. A general photo shoot had been planned at the foot of the pyramid in the archaeological zone, but was cancelled due to the downpour that fell near nightfall. On his way back to the train to resume his journey to Merida, Lopez Obrador passed by the car of reporters who asked him if his government still had any pending issues, 10 days before the end of this six-year term. “No, no, but you know that my critics answer that question. They have a very long list of our mistakes,” he replied.