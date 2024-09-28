Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2024 – 17:40

In the city of Lauro de Freitas, in the metropolitan region of Salvador (BA), educator Noêmia Verúcia dressed babies, from 6 months to 1 year old, in gowns like lawyers, psychologists and other professions. The scene produced beautiful photos that the educator displayed at a meeting with parents, who received the images emotionally.

Verúcia’s idea was to show parents that their children were not predestined to limited options and could become whatever they wanted. “I dressed the babies in gowns to show their parents that, despite the violence and poverty in the region, they can have a successful future.”

“As the vast majority of them are black babies, we are projecting, not only on them, but on their families, a perspective that they can be all that, yes”, says the teacher. The reaction of parents, who were unaware of the surprise that the school had prepared, was very emotional.

The project, called “Berçário Reluz”, by the Municipal Center for Early Childhood Education (CMEI) Dr. Djalma Ramos, carries out several activities like this throughout the year with the aim of showing students, from an early age, elements of African and Afro-Brazilian culture. Brazilian. To achieve this, one of the main ways of working on the subject with such young babies is through music.

The school always works with black female personalities. Last year, the song Cupido Erê, by Bahian singer Larissa Luz, was chosen to guide the school’s entire anti-racist teaching process, not just for babies, but for other students up to 5 years old who study at CMEI. The choice of music was due to the prejudice that Verúcia witnessed with words of African and indigenous origins, even among the Bahian community, which lives these references daily.

Among the various activities, the educators sang the song to the students, who danced to the sound of Cupido Erê. “They stop, pay attention, see the words”, says the teacher. “Then, I showed images of the singer, Larissa Luz, and also of their parents and grandparents, from an Afroancestry perspective. I made mobiles with these images and placed them in the nursery. The interesting thing is to see their emotion when meeting yours.”

“At daycare, parents drop them off in the morning and only come to pick them up in the afternoon. So, for them, it means parents entering that space. There are children who cry, who hug, who kiss. There are different emotions”, he says.

The educator organized an “Afrofuturist space”, where she placed a table decorated with various ethnic elements from African culture and also sensory elements with a “futuristic idea”. There were also photos of students dressed in gowns.

At another time, the babies were able to taste fruits to the sound of Larissa Luz’s songs, in the “Comida de Erê” activity, also with African and indigenous references.

The objective of the entire project was not only to acquaint children with positive and happy references linked to their ancestry, but also to educate parents and other school staff, explains the teacher. “I wasn’t just working with babies, but also with adults, because babies don’t have prejudices, but adults, who have a lot of prejudice, can reproduce these stigmas”, he states.

With the activities, Verúcia reports that she saw a change in behavior among school employees. “If they started questioning the activities, over time they started to bring reports, realizing how much they themselves had also been through different (racist) situations and remained silent.”

The teacher was one of the 16 winners (among educators and teachers) in the 9th edition of the Educating with Racial and Gender Equality Award: management experiences and anti-racist pedagogical practices in a school environment, promoted by the Center for the Study of Labor Relations and Inequalities (CEERT). The winners, who competed among 524 projects, received R$7,000, in addition to books on the theme of racial and gender equity in basic education and a virtual continuing education course on the same topic.

According to Daniel Bento Teixeira, executive director of CEERT and member of the Commission on the Rights of Children and Adolescents of the Brazilian Bar Association of São Paulo (OAB-SP), there is an incidence of racism already during the construction of early childhood in a quite impactful. “There are several studies that show the difference in affection between black babies compared to white babies. In games too, when there is a projection of a profession for the future, black children are prevented from thinking of themselves as doctors, for example”, he states.

Since 2002, the CEERT Educar award has valued pedagogical practices of teachers and managers of basic education, “with the purpose of building racial and gender equity, realizing the right to full academic development of black, white and indigenous children, adolescents and young people and other ethnic-racial groups”. The initiative arose from debates promoted by the entity, since 2000, in partnership with various actors in the black movement and the area of ​​education.

The project was born even before the implementation of Laws 10,639/2003 and 11,645/2008, which include the mandatory teaching of African, Afro-Brazilian and indigenous History and Culture in all stages of education and in schools across the country. After the creation of laws, reference to it in the project became one of the selection criteria.

“In addition to all the recognition for educators, the creation of the award is a contribution by CEERT to the anti-racist fight in Brazil. It is common to hear that the way out for Brazil is through education. But not just any education project can be considered a solution for the country. If it is an education that reproduces racism, it not only miseducates but also dehumanizes the majority of the Brazilian population”, declares Teixeira.

* This content was produced in partnership with the Center for the Study of Labor Relations and Inequalities (Ceert), a civil society organization that works for racial and gender equality