Francirosy Barbosa helped produce a report on combating hate speech and extremism in Brazil

A professor who was part of a working group at the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship reposted a post on X (formerly Twitter) that celebrated the attack by the Palestinian extremist group Hamas on Israeli civilians. The post also says that action is the “beginning of disappearance” of the Zionist State of Israel.

Francirosy Barbosa, who teaches anthropology at USP (University of São Paulo) on the Ribeirão Preto campus and specializes in studies on Islam, also made a post on her profile where she declared “full support for the struggle of the Palestinian people”. Afterwards, she deleted her profile on X.

Francirosy was part of the working group that produced a report with recommendations for combating hate speech and extremism in Brazil. The document was finalized in July 2023. Here is the complete of the document (PDF – 930 KB).

In contact with the Power360, the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship stated that Francirosy does not work or have worked at the ministry, but only contributed to the working group as part of a civil society team made up of experts on the topic. According to the ministry, she did not receive any remuneration from the government for her participation in the report.

The digital newspaper also contacted professor Francirosy Barbosa by email to comment on the publications, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.

Read the government’s full response:

“Professor Francirosy Campos Barbosa does not work and has not worked at the MDHC (Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship). As a member of civil society, Francirosy was part of the “Working Group, composed of 27 representatives from civil society and 18 from the federal government, to present strategies to combat hate speech and extremism, and to propose public policies in human rights on the topic”, created on February 23, 2023, through Ordinance No. 130/2023. The work of this group lasted 180 days. The collegiate was dissolved when the studies ended with the delivery of the GT report, on July 3rd of this year.

“Participation in the Working Group is considered the provision of a relevant, unpaid public service. The GT was made up of people from different cultures and religions, all scholars or experts on the subject. There were also members of the Jewish community. All guests worked together to create the report – which is available to the public – and in a personal way, that is, without the involvement of institutions.”

Hamas supporter met with minister

A few days before the October 7th attack that killed more than 200 civilians, including 3 Brazilians, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhareceived the vice-president of the Ibraspal (Brazil Palestine Institute), Sayid Marcos Tenório.

Shortly after the offensive, Sayid celebrated the attack on his social networks. In one of the posts, he shared images of people who were at a rave attacked by the extremist group fleeing through the desert with the message: “Illegal Jewish settlers experiencing for one day what Palestinians have been suffering daily for 75 years”.

Sayid worked as an advisor to the federal deputy Marcio Jerry (PC d0 B-MA) and was parliamentary secretary at the Committee for the Defense of the Rights of People with Disabilities, chaired by Jerry.

He was fired after messages he published on his social media profiles celebrating the attack by the extremist group Hamas against Israel. His salary was R$21,096.34 monthly.