She helped rescue children during the attack and went to the hospital a day later.

The teacher who had a heart attack after the attack on the Bom Pastor day care center in Blumenau (SC) was discharged this Sunday (April 9, 2023). Alaide, as the teacher was identified by the educational institution, helped to rescue the students after a man entered the day care center and killed 4 children and left 4 others injured.

According to a statement from the nursery published in the Instagram, she left the hospital with prescriptions for medications and a referral for outpatient treatment. Read the full note at the end of this report.

On the day she sought medical attention, it was certified that the professional suffered from an acute myocardial infarction. She even had a catheterization procedure – a method for diagnosing or treating heart disease – and a cardiogram to find out if the teacher had any sequelae, which were not found.

The day care center says that the case was defined as minoca, that is, myocardial infarction without coronary obstruction. It would have been caused by “adrenergic discharge due to the emotional trauma of having witnessed the tragedy”.

At the end of the statement, the Bom Pastor nursery asks for prayers for Alaide.

A mass in honor of the victims of the attack will be held on Monday (April 10, 2023). “Also in intention and request for health to the children who were hospitalized and our teacher Alaide, in addition to all the other children, families, teachers and staff involved in this tragedy”wrote the institution in your social networks.

The ceremony will take place at the São Paulo Apostle Cathedral, in the center of Blumenau.

The attack was carried out on Wednesday (5.Apr.2023). The 25-year-old killer attacked 8 children at the Bom Pastor nursery, in the Velha neighborhood, in Blumenau. In the end, there were 4 wounded and 4 dead. After committing the acts, he turned himself in to the police.

The victims are 3 boys and a girl. Read who they are:

Bernardo Cunha Machado – 5 years;

Bernardo Pabest da Cunha – 4 years;

Larissa Maia Toldo – 7 years;

Enzo Marchesin Barbosa – 4 years.

The victims were veiled on the night of Wednesday (April 5) and buried the following day. Blumenau City Hall decreed a 30-day mourning period over the deaths.

The attack brought repercussions from authorities and politicians. The Governor of the State, Jorginho Mello (PL), said he received the news with “very sad” and assigned police forces to the site. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that the attack is “unacceptable” it is a “absurd act of hate and cowardice”. On his Twitter account, he said that “There is no greater pain” that a family lost children or grandchildren and sympathized with the families of the victims. He also said that the killer “There is nothing human about it”.

