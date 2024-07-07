In the UK, a teacher gave birth to a teenager and was sentenced to six years in prison

In the UK, a teacher who had sex with two teenagers and gave birth to a child by one of them has been jailed for six and a half years. This is reports Sky News.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, from Salford, Greater Manchester, was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student in 2022. She was granted bail and released pending trial.

She then seduced a 16-year-old boy, had sex with him repeatedly, became pregnant and gave birth to a child. Joynes denied having sex with the first boy and claimed she only had sex with the second after he dropped out of school and she was fired.

Related materials:

The second student, however, told the court that the woman had “manipulated and subjected him to psychological and sexual abuse.” He also said that he had been an excellent student and had dropped out of school because of Joynes, which “broke his family apart.” “I find it very difficult to think about new relationships now because of the negative experience I had with Rebecca,” the young man said.

Joynes, according to investigators, was struggling with the breakup of a long-term relationship that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and was flattered by the attention from the teenagers. She took advantage of their affection and had sexual relations with them.

In May, a court found Joynes guilty and on July 4, she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Earlier in Australia, a 62-year-old teacher was sentenced for molesting her 14-year-old charge. The crime that was considered in court was committed in the 1990s.