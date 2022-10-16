A few days ago, Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a 25-year-old teacher who worked at St. Stanislaus School, located east of Chicago, was arrested. The students alerted her parents to the woman’s comments and actions.

Carrasquillo-Torres taught elementary school children, whom he would have threatened with death on different occasions. He even assured them that he already had a list made with the names of those he would kill.

The police arrived at the school at 5 pm on October 12, to assess the situation. That same day a student denounced that the teacher had communicated that she wanted to carry out a massacre in the school involving employees, students and her.

According to reports from ‘NBC Chicago’, the woman confessed that it was true that she had a list but refused to hand over the document. She only admitted one specific name, belonging to a student, that she had listed.

The next day, Thursday the 13th, she was arrested at her home in the morning thanks to an emergency detention order issued by a judge. Now, will have to answer for the crime of intimidation.

The school spoke on facebook about the fact, after the claims of the parents. In the text, they assured that Carrasquillo-Torres is already under investigation.

“The teacher was removed from the classroom and escorted to the principal’s office, where she remained under supervision and had no further contact with the students,” they explained.

The teacher remains in custody and her process will be carried out by the Lake County prosecutor’s office. The school has not yet made her dismissal official, but her name no longer appears in the school’s teacher directory.

