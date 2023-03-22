Two doctors are under investigation in Lecceat the Vito Fazzi hospital, for the case of a teacher waiting for gastroscopy for 10 days. She was never able to take the exam that might have saved her life. Her heart stopped before hers. Now the investigators have to understand if it was a case of medical malpractice and if her life could have been saved.

There 62-year-old teacher was hospitalized at the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce for 10 days. He was waiting to be able to do a gastroscopy. The woman, however, saw her health deteriorate rapidly, until her death occurred while she was still waiting for the exam.

There family of the 62-year-old woman she filed a complaint with the Carabinieri immediately after her death, which occurred on November 18, 2021. The woman taught in an elementary school in Salento. On November 8, 2021, she felt ill: she complained of severe pain in her abdomen and difficulty going to the bathroom.

The doctors had ordered the urgent hospitalization of the woman and was scheduled to perform a gastroscopy or colonoscopy, for suspected diverticulitis. After a day and a half in the emergency room, the woman had found a place in the internal medicine department of the Lecce hospital.

On November 15, they subjected her to a second CAT scan, which showed a seriously worsened picture of her health conditions. This examination, in fact, has revealed a sigmoid stenosis.

Teacher waiting for gastroscopy for 10 days: two doctors from the Lecce hospital are under investigation for her death

The teacher passed away on November 18th. For her death, the Public Prosecutor accuses two surgeons of theVito Fazzi hospital. In fact, there could be a link between the death and the decisions of the doctors.

The doctors, according to the Salento prosecutor’s office, should have noticed the serious conditions of the woman and immediately subjected her to surgery. Perhaps the teacher could have been saved.