As time goes by, the tools used to teach advance to reflect new technologies. At the time, one book was more than enough to teach a class. However, today video games can be used to illustrate some concept or historical moment, as demonstrated by a teacher in the United States using Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Through his TikTok account, the user known as Mr. Mahathey, has used the Ubisoft title to teach a class related to the Peloponnesian War. Here we can see how he uses Icarus, the eagle that accompanies us in the game, to talk about the Thermopylae Gorge.

Let us remember that, despite being a fictional series, the Assassin's Creed series has been characterized by recreating historical events and characters in a quite interesting way. Beyond the Templars and Assassins, The games in this franchise have also attracted attention for their accurate historical representationsand being able to visit places that we find in history books.

The last Assassin's Creed trilogy was not only characterized by having an RPG combat system, but it also gave greater emphasis to the way in which its worlds are represented, and how the user can interact with them in a unique way. that goes beyond simply changing, and they feel almost like an interactive book.

Via: Mr. Mahathey