Teacher training | Education was taken away and the teachers soon ran out – Now we are trying to save the situation

The University of Oulu will start customized teacher training in Kajaani next fall. It is an attempt to alleviate the teacher shortage in the region. Similar training is planned for Savonlinna.

Teacher training returns to Kajaani after a break of more than ten years. At least for a while. The University of Oulu is starting a training project in Kajaani, where teachers are trained on a customized and fixed-term basis.

In the coming fall, early childhood education teacher studies and separate training leading to the qualification of a special education teacher will begin in Kajaani.

It is a joint educational project of the University of Oulu and the cities of Kajaani and Iisalmi. It is an attempt to respond to the growing shortage of teachers in Kainuu and Ylä-Savo.

in Kajaani trained teachers for more than a hundred years, until teacher training there ended a good ten years ago. Kajaani's teacher training ended when the University of Oulu concentrated its teacher training in Oulu in 2013.

In Kajaani, the application for the trainings that will start next fall is underway. There are 40 starting places in the search for the training aimed at the early childhood education teacher's qualification. There are 20 starting places for separate special education teacher training, to which teachers who have already graduated can apply to obtain a special education teacher qualification.

In the fall of 2025, the master's studies for early childhood education special teacher will start in Kajaani, with 20 starting places.

Teaching is implemented as a multi-modal education, i.e. some of the studies are distance studies, some are face-to-face studies in Kajaani.

Dean of Education Sari Harmoinen The University of Oulu's Faculty of Educational Sciences and Psychology says that they are also trying to organize internships in schools and kindergartens in Kainuu and Ylä-Savo. The hope is that the teachers who graduate and become qualified in this way would be directed to workplaces in the region that are devoid of qualified experts.

The Ministry of Education and Culture has granted funding of 840,000 euros for the project. Part of the education funding comes from the cities of Kajaani and Iisalmi.

in Savonlinna the same is planned, because the city of Savonlinna has the same teacher training background as Kajaani.

In 2018, the University of Eastern Finland concentrated its teacher education in Joensuu and discontinued its teacher education in Savonlinna.

“The shortage of teachers has acutely materialized in the region in five years,” says the mayor of Savonlinna Janne Laine town's in the bulletin.

Now the University of Oulu has negotiated with the city of Savonlinna about starting customized and temporary teacher training in Savonlinna in the fall of 2025.

Funding of a good million euros is sought from the ministry for the project. The municipalities of the region would also participate in the financing of education.

“Similar training, but a little more extensive than in Kajaani. However, funding is still open. We have sent an application to the ministry, but there has been no decision yet,” says Sari Harmoinen.

Studies with 160 starting places are planned for Savonlinna. Early childhood education teachers would be trained there and qualification training would be offered to become a special education teacher and a language teacher, among other things.