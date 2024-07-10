In the US, a teacher took a student to her apartment at night and had sex with him

A teacher from Indiana has been charged in the US for having sex with a schoolboy in her home. This is about reports WNDU.

The trial of Autumn Ringer, 25, of Elkhart, began in March. The woman’s 16-year-old student initially denied having sexual contact with her, but later admitted to secretly visiting her home at least once. The boy said he “slipped out” one night and met Ringer, who took him to her apartment. The student denied having sex with her.

The teacher admitted to having sex with an 18-year-old student. Investigators obtained a warrant to search the woman’s cell phone. The device’s memory contained nude photos of Ringer and correspondence between her and a 16-year-old boy in which they discussed sex.

According to court documents, Ringer started working at the Elkhart school on Feb. 5 and was placed on unpaid leave on March 21.

