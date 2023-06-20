A lesson that Saara Martikka, a teacher in Hameenlinna, Finland, regularly teaches goes like this: You show your eighth graders news articles. Together they discuss: what is the purpose of the article? How and when was it written? What are the main claims the author makes?

“Just because it’s something good or nice doesn’t mean it’s true or valid,” he said. Last month, he showed students TikTok videos, and then they discussed the creators’ motivation and the effect the videos had on them.

Martikka’s goal is to help students identify false information.

Finland ranked first out of 41 European countries in resilience to disinformation for the fifth time in a row in a survey published in October by the Open Society Institute, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Officials say their success is the result of a concerted effort to teach about fake news. Media literacy is part of the national curriculum starting in preschool.

“Regardless of what the teacher is teaching, whether it’s physical education, math or language arts, you have to think, ‘OK, how do I include these elements in my work with children and young people?’” said Leo Pekkala, the director of the Finnish National Audiovisual Institute, which oversees media education.

After Finland, the European countries that ranked highest in resilience to disinformation in the Open Society Institute survey were Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland and Sweden.

The results were calculated based on scores on freedom of the press, the level of trust in society, and scores in reading, science, and mathematics.

Finland has advantages in countering misinformation. Its public school system is among the best in the world, and university is free. There is a lot of trust in the government and Finland was one of the European countries least affected by the pandemic. The teachers are highly respected.

Although teachers in Finland are required to teach media literacy, they have wide latitude in planning the lessons. Martikka had the students edit their own videos and photos to see how easy it was to manipulate information.

Anna Arias, a teacher in Helsinki, said that she and her students searched for words like “vaccination” and talked about how search algorithms work and why the first results might not always be the most reliable.

Others said that recently, during the war in Ukraine, they had used Russian news sites and memes as the basis for a debate about the effects of state-sponsored propaganda.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre border with Russia, developed its media education goals in 2013 and accelerated its campaign to teach students to spot disinformation in subsequent years.

Paivi Leppanen, a project coordinator at the Finnish National Agency for Education, said the threat of Russian disinformation on issues like Finland’s bid to join NATO “hasn’t changed the fundamentals of what we do, but it has taught that this is the moment for which we have been preparing”.

The Finnish government says that students are among the easiest groups to contact.

Mari Uusitalo, a middle and high school teacher in Helsinki with 16 years of experience, has noticed a decline in reading comprehension skills, a trend she attributes to students spending less time reading and more time playing video games and watching videos.

He stated that his goal was to impart methods that they can use to distinguish between truth and fiction.

“I can’t make them think like me,” said Uusitalo. “I just give them the tools to form their own opinion.”

JENNY GRASS

THE NEW YORK TIMES