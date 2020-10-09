A man has been arrested for raping three minor girls in Makarpura, Vadodara, Gujarat. DCP Lakhdheer Singh Zala said that “the incident came to light when one of the girls recounted her distress while reading a text on ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ to her teacher.”

After this, 2 other girls also told the teacher that Uncle does the same with us every day. When the teacher then informed the family members of the girl child about this, the family reached the police. Police investigated the case and arrested the person who raped the girl child.

On the entire episode, DCP Lakhdhirasingh Jhala says that Rajinikanth, who lives in the complex of Maneja area of ​​Vadodara, works in Bhimchandra Mahanto Siemens Company, where he has 3 girls living in his neighborhood for some time in his house like chocolate, ice cream. Used to call things to his house. He then showed them pornographic videos on mobile and raped her.