Suspended for 20 days for making pupils recite prayers in class. It happened to a teacher in the Oristano area. After the controversies, the clarifications of the Regional School Office of Sardinia arrived, which ended up in the storm for the story given by the protagonist of the story, the teacher Marisa Francescangeli, which provoked the harsh reactions, among others, of the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini and of the president of the Region Christian Solinas.

According to the director general of the Usr Francesco Feliziani, everything revolves around partial and incomplete information: “It was not a question of a provision dictated by ‘iconoclastic fury’ as President Solinas defined it – he underlines to Adnkronos – but of a guarantee procedure followed by the relevant collegiate body”. In particular, there would have been reports from other teachers and parents about the religious practices made to the children during lessons. From there, the disciplinary action that involved her started: “She was not an Ave Maria in class”, Feliziani cuts short.

The proceeding, however, was a due act. ”The head teacher – explains the director general of the USR – forwards the alleged violations to the provincial school office. On the basis of the so-called Brunetta Law of 2009, anyone who does not exercise a disciplinary action which they are obliged to carry on becomes liable to disciplinary action in turn. At the end of the procedure, the Disciplinary Provisions Office checks whether there have been violations and places them in the regulation with the relative penalties. It is a guaranteed procedure”.

The attack received by the president of the Region made Feliziani break the delay and he decided to explain the matter better. ”Certainly in good faith, but probably on impulse, President Solinas criticized the Usr, which however operated following the procedure correctly and the ministry was fully aware of this – he underlined -. I am not responsible for assessing the sanction imposed, nor are the president of the Region or the press: the labor judge may do so, if necessary”.

The top management of the school in Sardinia is keen to defend all the people who have dealt with the case of the teacher and the suspension. ”I respect everyone’s positions and I understand, given how the news was originally given, that it may have been misunderstood in good faith by those who read it in a certain way – he clarified -. But I want to reiterate that the office’s action is based on canons of administrative correctness, without any ideological purpose like the ones they have accused us”.

The Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi asked the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara to order the revocation of the suspension of Marisa Francescangeli. “What happened is absurd – he explains – also in light of the clarifications of the teacher who did not impose anything but simply went along with the requests of her students. This suspension is an affront to our Christian culture, to our traditions, to our history which is inextricably linked to Christianity. I am sure that the minister will want to do justice to this abuse”.

“I have instructed my offices – he added – to invite the teacher to Rome to the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture. Other than suspending her, we will give her due recognition”.

The interview

“I want the truth to come out. I’m suspended from March 25 to April 15. In a delicate moment of the school year, the children have been deprived of lessons. School is my life: I can’t wait to go back,” she said. said in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, the teacher.

“I didn’t want to,” he added, but it’s a sign that Jesus gave me. What happened is a serious injustice and it’s good that it comes to light. I feel put on the cross,” she said. “All the students in my classes are Catholics, there are no Muslims. I didn’t think I had disrespected or hurt consciences or sensibilities”, she added.

“As a person and as a teacher, I respect the thoughts of others. I don’t allow myself to pass over or plagiarize people. Because they have also accused me of this, of having wanted to plagiarize children with two prayers and a rosary – he continued – With the My children, when I explain, I start from their experiences, from what they know. It is also fundamental in teaching, I respect them. I try to understand first what the children want, because in this way they feel more interested and involved during a lesson. Instead I passed like the teacher who plagiarizes her pupils. I don’t want to do it with anyone, I’m more respectful than many others, let alone if I do it with the little ones”. And once she’s back in class would she do it again? “Certainly. With my fourth, where I asked and obtained the consent of all the parents, I will continue to have the prayers recited”, concludes the teacher.