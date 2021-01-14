The coronavirus and the associated lockdown also has noticeable consequences for students. Teachers criticize significant learning delays.

Stuttgart – In view of the Coronavirus should in some federal states schools until at least the end January stay closed. So also in Baden-Württemberg: Although Baden-Württemberg’s minister of education, Susanne Eisenmann, insisted that the school should open on January 11 *, she couldn’t get away with it. She agreed with Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann * (Greens) Minister of Education finally, to forego the intended loosening.

The digital school start on Monday was also bumpy: a Moodle disaster drove parents to despair *. Lots student still need to adhere to that Homeschooling get used to. In a current survey of the Forsa Institute, the so-called “School Barometer”, are now also revealing terrifying results: According to those surveyed Teacher most students show measurable deficits in learning progress. The representative surveyon behalf of Robert Bosch Foundation based in Stuttgart * gives cause for concern. Accordingly, almost every third teacher (27 percent) complains that more than half of the students already have measurable deficits in learning.

Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg: Teachers are poorly prepared for distance learning

Special school students especially suffer from survey according to the measures to protect against the corona virus * and the associated school closings. Every second teacher (54 percent) confirms measurable deficits in more than half of the student body. Even with the digital equipment, they are schools In Germany, according to the teachers, hardly any progress has been made despite the long-running Corona crisis.

61 percent of the Teacher stated that they were less good or even bad at the Distance learning be prepared. “Germany depends on the digitalization the schools five to eight years back. Unfortunately, you can’t make up for that in nine months, ”said the new President of the Conference of Ministers of Education, Brandenburg School Minister Britta Ernst (SPD), in an interview with the time.

Shortly before the school closes again in December 2020, the opinion institute Forsa has the representative survey among 1,015 teachers of general education schools carried out. The focus was on how well teachers are now at that Distance learning are prepared, as with the digital equipment and the digital supported classes at the school looks like and how they look at the situation school experience. Together with an initial survey at the beginning of April, the German School barometer thus a comprehensive picture of the schools in the corona pandemic. *BW24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.