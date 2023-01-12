Home page World

Split

Students lay candles and flowers for the killed teacher on a staircase in front of the Tecklenburger Land vocational college in Ibbenbüren. © Christopher Neundorf/dpa

After the bloody crime at a vocational college in which a teacher was stabbed to death, a judge has taken a suspect into custody. What the autopsy of the body revealed.

Ibbenbüren – After the killing of a teacher in Ibbenbüren north of Münster, an arrest warrant has been issued against the suspected 17-year-old student. A judge sent him into custody on suspicion of manslaughter, police and prosecutors said on Thursday.

The autopsy of the corpse showed that the 55-year-old teacher had suffered numerous stab wounds and bled to death as a result. The investigation into the background to the crime is said to be ongoing. The student has not yet commented on what happened.

As the investigation had shown, the student had been expelled from school for one day because of conflicts with his teachers a few hours before the bloody crime.

Minute of silence at 11 a.m

Nevertheless, on Tuesday afternoon he is said to have attacked and killed his class teacher, who was alone in the classroom at the time. He then dialed the emergency number himself and was arrested without resistance.

The vocational colleges in the Steinfurt district held a minute’s silence at 11 a.m. on Thursday. A spokesman for the district government in Münster said it was also a sign of solidarity with the affected vocational college, the commercial school in Ibbenbüren. Classes are to be gradually resumed there from Monday.

“As the district of Steinfurt, we will do everything possible to support the teachers and the students and to find a way to deal with the terrible events,” announced Steinfurt District Administrator Martin Sommer. He drove straight to Ibbenbüren on Tuesday afternoon. “We saw a lot of suffering and dismay there. The situation at the school has shaken us deeply.”

The teachers’ association for education and training referred to its studies on the subject of “violence against teachers” on Thursday. However, the case in Ibbenbüren is completely out of the ordinary and, in comparison to the above-mentioned cases of mostly verbal violence in schools, is not exemplary in its brutality and harshness. dpa