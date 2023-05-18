Teacher from Florida, decided to show a film by The Walt Disney Company for her students, without imagining that due to the film, the teacher would face strong accusations, including a mother fighting to be fired.

The education teacher who teaches children in Florida brought the Internet to a standstill as she faces a investigation after showing a disney movie to students, since this one had the scene of a gay character.

The fact caused debate among parents of families, since the woman who assured that the State Department of Educationis investigating her for the filming, she assures that it made sense according to the approach of the natural sciences class.

However, parents considered it inappropriate, therefore, the Florida Department of Education is investigating the teacher for accusations of indoctrination, since she taught fifth grade students a film with an LGBT + character.

Jenna Barbee, a first-year teacher at the Winding Water K-8 school, through the TikTok social network, in her account ‘@becomingabetterbarbee’, explained that she has received signs after screening the movie ‘Strange World’ (a strange world ), which premiered on November 15, 2022 in the United States.

Barbee, narrated that a family mother He was the one who was upset by the projection, because he taught them a gay character, because he felt that the teacher was imposing beliefs in his 10 year old son.

However, he explained that he shared it with his students because it related to his class, which is why he recommended filming, noting during the viral clip: “Have you not seen the Disney movie Strange World? I highly recommend it. And for those of you who are spewing hate my way without knowing me or my true intentions, you can learn a thing or 2 from that movie. Follow your heart, find compassion, find kindness. It is the key to a better and positive life. Thank you.