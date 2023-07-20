Home page World

Police officers secure the crime scene. © Cevin Dettlaff/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

On the hard shoulder of the A9, the police found the body of a woman in a parked car involved in an accident. The 40-year-old teacher was shot. A good two months later, two suspects are arrested.

Potsdam – In the case of the teacher who was killed on the A9 motorway near Brück (Potsdam-Mittelmark), a second suspect has now been taken into custody.

The man was arrested on Wednesday morning in Glückstadt, Schleswig-Holstein, and the arrest warrant was issued on Thursday by the Itzehoe District Court, the Potsdam public prosecutor’s office and the West Police Department announced. A suspect was arrested at the “Börde Süd” service area in Saxony-Anhalt on Tuesday evening and taken into custody the next day.

In one case there is an urgent suspicion of murder, in the other the suspicion of incitement to murder, said the spokesman for the Potsdam public prosecutor’s office, Christian-Alexander Neuling. Neuling did not want to comment on the question of which of the men was accused of which crime. He also did not confirm reports from “Bild” and “BZ” that one suspect was the woman’s ex-partner and the other a contract killer.

Strong suspicion

Neuling justified this by pointing out that the ongoing investigations should not be jeopardized. In both cases, however, he spoke of an urgent suspicion.

On May 10, the police discovered the dead 40-year-old on the A9 motorway between the Beelitz and Brück junctions in a car parked on the hard shoulder with signs of an accident. Suie worked as a teacher at a school in the region. Homicide launched a witness call and showed the victim’s vehicle. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information. dpa