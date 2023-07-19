Home page World

Police officers secure the crime scene. After an incident on Autobahn 9 near Brück in Brandenburg in May, a suspicion of a homicide is being investigated. © Cevin Dettlaff/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A 40-year-old woman is found dead in a car on the hard shoulder of the A9. Two suspects are now in custody. They are charged with murder and incitement to murder.

Potsdam – In the case of the woman killed on the A9 near Brück, the two suspects have to be taken into custody. The spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office in Potsdam said on Wednesday afternoon that an investigating judge had issued the arrest warrants requested by the public prosecutor’s office. In one case it is about the accusation of murder, in the other suspect of incitement to murder. The 40-year-old woman, a local teacher, was found dead in a car on the hard shoulder of the A9 on May 10.

In the case of one of the suspects, the arrest warrant could only be issued on Thursday, said the spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office. This means that this suspect has not yet been taken into custody.

The public prosecutor’s office still did not provide any information on the persons and the background to the arrests. More information is expected to be available on Thursday. dpa